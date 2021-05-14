Sports News Roundup: NHL wants answer on Canada border crossing soon; Corbin Burnes sets strikeout record in Brewers' loss to Cards and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Critics of Tokyo Olympics submit petition urging cancellation

Critics of Japan's plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics despite a fourth wave of coronavirus infections submitted a petition on Friday signed by 350,000 people over nine days calling for the Games to be cancelled. "Stop Tokyo Olympics" campaign organiser Kenji Utsunomiya said the global festival of sport - already postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic - should take place only when Japan can welcome visitors and athletes wholeheartedly.

Soccer-Man Utd's Fred receives racist abuse after defeat by Liverpool

Manchester United midfielder Fred was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after Thursday's 4-2 Premier League loss at home to Liverpool and the social media firm has deleted several of the messages on his profile and taken action against individuals. The 28-year-old Brazilian had a disappointing game against Liverpool and received a number of abusive messages after the match in the comments section of a picture he had posted on Sunday following United's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

MLB roundup: Corbin Burnes sets strikeout record in Brewers' loss to Cards

Nolan Arenado had three hits and drove in a run as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals posted a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday. Arenado's two-out single off right-hander Corbin Burnes (2-3) in the first inning scored Tommy Edman, who singled to lead off the game.

Three players among 10 positives in latest MLB COVID-19 testing

Three players were among the 10 positive COVID-19 cases in the weekly test results released Friday by Major League Baseball and the Players Association. It's a significant jump from the previous week, when zero players and just one alternate-site staff member tested positive.

Report: NHL wants answer on Canada border crossing soon

The NHL has asked the Canadian government for a decision by June 1 about U.S. teams crossing the border during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ESPN reported Friday. The Canadian teams played only each other during the 2020-21 season in a revamped North Division because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that will continue during the first two rounds of the playoffs. It's what happens after that -- in the semifinals and finals -- that is up in the air.

NHL roundup: Avalanche win Presidents' Trophy

Tyson Jost scored two goals and the Colorado Avalanche clinched home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday in Denver. The Avalanche won the Presidents' Trophy for the first time since 2000-01, the last season in which they won the Stanley Cup.

NBA roundup: Suns get by Blazers on Devin Booker's late FTs

Devin Booker made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left as the Phoenix Suns edged the Portland Trail Blazers 118-117 on Thursday night. Chris Paul recorded 26 points and seven assists and Mikal Bridges added 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns, who moved one game behind the Utah Jazz in the battle for the Western Conference's top seed.

Soccer-La Liga still planning to take matches to U.S., Tebas says

La Liga's plans to stage a game in the United States are alive and kicking, according to president Javier Tebas who all but ruled out taking the showpiece El Clasico match out of Spain. La Liga has twice failed to take a regular season match Stateside with FIFA, world football's governing body, and the Spanish FA (RFEF) voicing their opposition to the plans.

Cycling-Ewan takes second stage win in Giro

Caleb Ewan claimed his second stage win at this year's Giro d'Italia as he again showed his sprinting prowess at the end of the 181km seventh stage on Friday. The Australian Lotto Soudal rider followed his victory on a crash-hit stage five with a well-timed surge at the finish in Termoli after an uneventful day.

Mixed Martial Arts-UFC set to crown new lightweight champion to replace Khabib

The UFC is set to crown either American Michael Chandler or Brazil's Charles Oliveira as lightweight champion in Houston, Texas on Saturday, filling the void left by the retirement of undefeated Dagestani Khabib Nurmagomedov last October. Nurmagomedov, 32, announced his retirement in the cage following his submission victory over American Justin Gaethje in October 2020, prompting a rush to replace him at the top of one of the most competitive divisions in the UFC.

