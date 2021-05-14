Left Menu

Shafali Verma gets Test call as selectors name women's squads for multi-format series against England

Teen sensation Shafali Verma was included in the Test squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the Indian women's teams for the Test, ODI and T20I series against England in June. England and India will lock horns in a one-off Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:49 IST
Shafali Verma gets Test call as selectors name women's squads for multi-format series against England
India opener Shafali Verma (Image: Shafali Verma's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Teen sensation Shafali Verma was included in the Test squad as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the Indian women's teams for the Test, ODI and T20I series against England in June. England and India will lock horns in a one-off Test match, three ODIs, and three T20Is. While Shafali's selection does show that the selectors believe she can be a game-changer even in the four-day Test, Shikha Pandey and Taniya Bhatia have also returned.

The two teams will first square off in a four-day Test match, beginning June 16. Then both teams will lock horns in three ODIs beginning June 27 with the matches slated to be played at Bristol, Taunton, and Worcester. Both teams will then square off in three T20Is, beginning July 9 and the three matches will be played at Northampton, Hove, and Chelmsford.

"The All-India Senior Women's Selection Committee on Friday announced the Indian squad for the one-off Test match, ODI & T20 series against England," the BCCI said in an official statement. India's Senior Women squad for Test & ODI : Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India's Senior Women squad for T20I : Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK eager for a big reopening thanks to vaccine success

When Londons Science Museum reopens next week, it will have some new artifacts empty vaccine vials, testing kits and other items collected during the pandemic, to be featured in a new COVID-19 display.Britain isnt quite ready to consign the...

COVID SCIENCE-Delayed 2nd Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.Delaying second PfizerBioNTech dose boosts antibodies in ...

U.S. watching Armenia border tensions, expects Azerbaijan to pull back forces immediately

The United States is closely monitoring the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and expects Azerbaijan to immediately pull back its forces, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday.Armenia on Friday said...

Covaxin manufacturing plant to be set up in Maluru: Karnataka Deputy CM

Karnataka will soon have a manufacturing plant of Bharat Biotechs Covaxin in Maluru industrial area, near Kolara district, said Deputy Chief Minister and State COVID task force head Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Friday. In an official press r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021