Critics of Tokyo Olympics submit petition urging cancellation

Critics of Japan's plan to hold the Tokyo Olympics despite a fourth wave of coronavirus infections submitted a petition on Friday signed by 350,000 people over nine days calling for the Games to be cancelled. "Stop Tokyo Olympics" campaign organiser Kenji Utsunomiya said the global festival of sport - already postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic - should take place only when Japan can welcome visitors and athletes wholeheartedly.

Golf-Mickelson accepts special exemption to play in U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson said on Friday he accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association (USGA) to play in next month's U.S. Open, the only major tournament he has not won. Mickelson, a runner-up at the U.S. Open a record six times, will be making his 30th appearance in the national championship which this year will be played June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

MLB roundup: Corbin Burnes sets strikeout record in Brewers' loss to Cards

Nolan Arenado had three hits and drove in a run as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals posted a 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the rubber match of a three-game series on Thursday. Arenado's two-out single off right-hander Corbin Burnes (2-3) in the first inning scored Tommy Edman, who singled to lead off the game.

Horse racing-Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit clears final drug test for Preakness

Kentucky Derby-winning horse Medina Spirit will compete in Saturday's Preakness Stakes after clearing pre-race drug tests, race organisers said on Friday. The Bob Baffert-trained horse tested positive for the anti-inflammatory drug betamethasone after winning the first of the three famed Triple Crown races on May 1, raising questions over whether the three-year-old colt would be allowed to race at Pimlico Race Course.

Brazil begins mass vaccination of Tokyo-bound Olympians

Brazil began a mass vaccination program on Friday for athletes, coaches, staff and journalists heading to the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July. Doctors in six Brazilian cities vaccinated the first groups of 1,800 people, Olympians and Paralympians among them.

Fast start fuels Rafael Nadal to victory in Rome

Second-seeded Rafael Nadal raced out to a quick start and posted a 6-3, 6-4 win over sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany in the quarterfinals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Friday. The Spaniard won the first four games in the first set and saved all eight break points he faced in the second to continue his pursuit of a 10th title in Rome.

Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox

Michael A. Taylor and Salvador Perez each hit home runs as the visiting Kansas City Royals snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. Both teams lost a key player in the top of the second inning when Hunter Dozier collided with reigning American League Most Valuable player Jose Abreu. Dozier popped up a Lucas Giolito pitch and headed to first with his head down as Abreu charged.

Soccer-Chelsea's Kirby named FWA Women's Footballer of the Year

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby was on Friday named the Football Writers' Association's Women's Footballer of the Year, making her the first player to win the award twice. The 27-year-old Kirby, who was the inaugural winner of the honour in 2018, scored 25 goals and provided 18 assists in all competitions to help Chelsea win the FA Women's Super League title and reach the Champions League final.

Tennis-Arm injury forces Barty out of Italian Open

World number one Ash Barty was forced to retire from her Italian Open quarter-final against Coco Gauff with an arm injury, raising doubts on her participation at the French Open. Barty, the 2019 French Open winner, was leading 6-4 2-1 against her American opponent when she called a physio and had her right-arm strapped with a compression sleeve.

Olympics-Coe says COVID-19 vaccine a big factor in making Tokyo Games happen

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said on Friday he is confident the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned this year with COVID-19 vaccines giving athletes greater access to training and competitions in the build-up. The Olympics were postponed in March last year following the start of the pandemic but Coe said he believes athletes are in a different frame of mind heading into the July 23-Aug. 8 Games.

