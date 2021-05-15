Left Menu

Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 06:53 IST
Motor racing-Grosjean seals first IndyCar pole position

Former Formula One driver Romain Grosjean secured his first IndyCar pole position on Friday in just his third race ahead of Saturday's Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing.

"When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races. "That last few laps, we were on it. What a day for us. I’m happier than I have been in a very long time." The 35-year-old made the move to IndyCar after nine seasons with Formula One, after a fiery and frightening crash in November's Bahrain Grand Prix.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google Doodle to commemorate National Day in Paraguay

Happy independence day ParaguayToday is Paraguays National Day, a national holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the countrys official declaration of independence. Google illustrate a beautiful doodles on Paraguays flag.In May 14, 1811...

Rugby-Waratahs need mindset change, says interim coach Whitaker

New South Wales Waratahs scored seven tries in their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman opener with the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday, but after crashing to a 64-48 loss coach Chris Whitaker believes a change in approach is required for the Sydney-...

Tornadoes hit two Chinese provinces, killing seven, injuring hundreds

Two tornadoes ripped through Chinas central city of Wuhan and a town in the eastern province of Jiangsu, killing seven people and injuring hundreds while destroying homes and property, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.Six pe...

Rugby-Waratahs need mindset change, says interim coach Whitaker

New South Wales Waratahs scored seven tries in their Super Rugby Trans-Tasman opener with the Wellington Hurricanes on Friday, but after crashing to a 60-48 loss coach Chris Whitaker believes a change in approach is required for the Sydney-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021