Left Menu

England IPL players likely to miss Test series against New Zealand

England are likely to rest their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players for the Test series against New Zealand in order to give the cricketers a break.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-05-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 09:03 IST
England IPL players likely to miss Test series against New Zealand
England cricket team (Photo/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI

England are likely to rest their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 players for the Test series against New Zealand in order to give the cricketers a break. New Zealand will lock horns with England in a two-match Test series which gets underway from June 2 at Lord's London.

According to a report in BBC, England players who featured in IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed will not be hurriedly picked for the Test series. Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, and Jonny Bairstow all played at least a game in the postponed IPL and are now in mandatory 10-day isolation after returning to the UK.

BBC reported that the quarantine period is about to get over this weekend and it is unlikely that the England IPL contingent would be rushed back for the Test series. Earlier this week, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men's team, hinted that there could be some new faces in the team squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand.

With the postponement of IPL, all England players are available for selection, but Giles said that the management is in ho hurry to rush players back into action. "What we do know and what's not going to change is that given the weight of cricket, given the Ashes series, and we don't know what conditions that's going to be played in with regard to a Covid environment, we are going to need a bigger group of players. We may also choose against New Zealand to look at some new faces," ESPNcricinfo quoted Giles as saying. The Test series between England and New Zealand gets underway in June.

England is also slated to lock horns with India in a five-match Test series, beginning this August. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will chair a high-level meeting on the countrys coronavirus situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. The meeting will begin at 11 am. Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister had on Wednesday cha...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Canada plots course to fully vaccinated return to gatherings in fallCanada on Friday said there would be a gradual return to a world with indoor sports and family gatherings as more peopl...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Black Panther figure joins London Madame Tussauds for re-openingMarvel superhero Black Panther went on display at Madame Tussauds in London on Friday, the latest addition at the wa...

Super Animal Royale, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse coming to Stadia

Google on Friday confirmed that two new games will be coming soon to the Stadia store. These include - Pixile Studios Super Animal Royale and WayForwards Shantae and the Pirates Curse.The Super Animal Royale will be free for all Stadia play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021