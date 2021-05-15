Left Menu

Soccer-Allardyce to decide West Brom future before final game

Allardyce suffered relegation from the Premier League for the first time when West Brom lost 3-1 at Arsenal which left the Baggies second-bottom on 26 points, 11 points behind fourth-bottom Brighton & Hove Albion with three games left. "A final decision will be made before the Leeds match (on May 23)," Allardyce said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 09:51 IST
Soccer-Allardyce to decide West Brom future before final game

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce said he would decide before the final game of the season whether he will stay at the club after they were relegated from the Premier League last week. Allardyce suffered relegation from the Premier League for the first time when West Brom lost 3-1 at Arsenal which left the Baggies second-bottom on 26 points, 11 points behind fourth-bottom Brighton & Hove Albion with three games left.

"A final decision will be made before the Leeds match (on May 23)," Allardyce said. "No decision has been made yet. There's a lot to divulge." The 66-year-old took charge at West Brom in December after Slaven Bilic was sacked with the club in 19th place in the standings.

"The problem is I can't get my head around it all, because I didn't expect it when I took over," he added. "I've not felt anything like this for forever long - since the 70s or 80s. But I have to accept what it is."

West Brom host fifth-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia carries out first repatriation flight from India after travel ban

Australia carried out its first repatriation flight from India after temporarily banning all travel from the COVID-ravaged country last month, the government said, with 80 passengers arriving in Darwin on Saturday from New Delhi.Passengers ...

Olympics-Federer calls for end to Tokyo Games uncertainty

Tennis great Roger Federer has called on Olympics organisers to end the uncertainty around the Tokyo Games, with the 20-times Grand Slam winner saying he was still in two minds whether to compete. The Olympics are set to run from July 23 to...

PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will chair a high-level meeting on the countrys coronavirus situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. The meeting will begin at 11 am. Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister had on Wednesday cha...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Canada plots course to fully vaccinated return to gatherings in fallCanada on Friday said there would be a gradual return to a world with indoor sports and family gatherings as more peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021