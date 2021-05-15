Soccer-Allardyce to decide West Brom future before final game

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce said he would decide before the final game of the season whether he will stay at the club after they were relegated from the Premier League last week. Allardyce suffered relegation from the Premier League for the first time when West Brom lost 3-1 at Arsenal which left the Baggies second-bottom on 26 points, 11 points behind fourth-bottom Brighton & Hove Albion with three games left.

"A final decision will be made before the Leeds match (on May 23)," Allardyce said. "No decision has been made yet. There's a lot to divulge." The 66-year-old took charge at West Brom in December after Slaven Bilic was sacked with the club in 19th place in the standings.

"The problem is I can't get my head around it all, because I didn't expect it when I took over," he added. "I've not felt anything like this for forever long - since the 70s or 80s. But I have to accept what it is."

West Brom host fifth-placed Liverpool on Sunday.

