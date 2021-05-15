Left Menu

Soccer-Palace boss Hodgson yet to think about retirement

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he has not yet decided about retiring from the game amid reports he could leave the Premier League club at the end of the season. "I haven't thought about retirement as yet," said Hodgson, who also previously managed Inter Milan and Liverpool.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 10:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 10:47 IST
Soccer-Palace boss Hodgson yet to think about retirement

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said he has not yet decided about retiring from the game amid reports he could leave the Premier League club at the end of the season. Former England coach Hodgson, who took over at Palace in September 2017, is out of contract this summer.

The 73-year-old has guided Palace to top-flight safety for next season with the club 13th in the standings on 41 points with three games left. "I haven't thought about retirement as yet," said Hodgson, who also previously managed Inter Milan and Liverpool. "There will come a time when I will talk about retirement, but I am not talking about it at the moment.

"I haven't seen the reports or speculation. I guess it has been going on for some while now since I have been answering this sort of question for the last two-and-a-half months, so I presume there has been stuff written, it's just I don't read it." Palace host 11th-placed Aston Villa on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Iran parliament speaker registers to run for president

A former speaker of Irans parliament registered Saturday to run in the Islamic Republics upcoming presidential election, becoming the first high-profile candidate to potentially back the policies of the outgoing administration that reached ...

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the countrys COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister also chaired a meeting to review the availability and suppl...

Amid COVID surge, portals of Gangotri Dham opens in Uttarakhand

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and increasing fatalities across the country, the portals of the Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand opened on Saturday morning. Traditional rituals were performed on the occasion. Visual showed many participants not...

No hard-quarantine for Indian football team in Qatar: Report

The Indian football team will not have to go through a hard quarantine of 10 days when they reach Qatar for a preparatory camp and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that follow in June. According to a report in Goal.com, the Indian contingent w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021