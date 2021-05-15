Left Menu

Rijiju congratulates Tashi Yangjom for becoming 1st Indian woman climber to scale Mt Everest in 2021

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Saturday lavished praise on Tashi Yangjom as she became the first Indian woman climber to scale Mount Everest this season.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 10:54 IST
Rijiju congratulates Tashi Yangjom for becoming 1st Indian woman climber to scale Mt Everest in 2021
Tashi Yangjom (Image: Kiren Rijiju's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Saturday lavished praise on Tashi Yangjom as she became the first Indian woman climber to scale Mount Everest this season. Tashi from Arunachal Pradesh was trained at the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Ms Tashi Yangjom from Arunachal Pradesh for scaling Mt. Everest & becoming the first Indian woman climber to Everest in 2021. She was trained at National Institute of Mountaineering & Allied Sports (NIMAS) in Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh," Rijiju tweeted. Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Thursday said that regular training at NIMAS made Tashi a strong mountaineer. He also informed that Tashi became the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest.

"Congratulations Ms Tashi Yangjom for scaling Mt. Everest and becoming the first Indian lady climber to Summit Everest this Season. Regular Training at @DirangNimas has made her a strong mountaineer with blitzkrieg speed. She becomes the ninth climber from NIMAS to scale Everest," Khandu tweeted. NIMAS thanked Arunachal Pradesh's CM for always supporting the institute and the "energetic climbers".

"Congratulations to Ms Tashi Yangjom for being the first Indian climber to scale Mt Everest this season on 11 May 2021.Our sincere thanks to Honourable CM Shiri Pema Khandu ji for always supporting NIMAS and young energetic climbers. The nation is proud of Ms Tashis's recent feat," NIMAS DIRANG tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Iran parliament speaker registers to run for president

A former speaker of Irans parliament registered Saturday to run in the Islamic Republics upcoming presidential election, becoming the first high-profile candidate to potentially back the policies of the outgoing administration that reached ...

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the countrys COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister also chaired a meeting to review the availability and suppl...

Amid COVID surge, portals of Gangotri Dham opens in Uttarakhand

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and increasing fatalities across the country, the portals of the Gangotri Dham in Uttarakhand opened on Saturday morning. Traditional rituals were performed on the occasion. Visual showed many participants not...

No hard-quarantine for Indian football team in Qatar: Report

The Indian football team will not have to go through a hard quarantine of 10 days when they reach Qatar for a preparatory camp and the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that follow in June. According to a report in Goal.com, the Indian contingent w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021