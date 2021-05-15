Left Menu

Triathlon-Blummenfelt takes gold as Knibb confirms Olympic spot

In the women's race, Knibb cruised to victory, finishing a minute-and-a-half ahead of Summer Rappaport in a time of 1 hour 54 minutes 27 seconds to join her compatriot in booking her berth on the U.S. team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The American was among the first athletes out of the water at the end of the swim alongside Rappaport, who had secured her spot at the Games back in August 2019, and Maya Kingma.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 12:12 IST
Triathlon-Blummenfelt takes gold as Knibb confirms Olympic spot

Norway's Kristian Blummenfelt won gold at the opening race of the 2021 World Triathlon Championship series in Yokohama on Saturday after American Taylor Knibb crossed the line first in the women's race to secure her place at the Olympic Games. A strong performance in the 10 kilometre run phase of the three-discipline event saw Blummenfelt open up a decisive gap over Belgium's Jelle Geens while Morgan Pearson of the United States finished third.

The race was the first to be held in the World Triathlon Championship series this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Vincent Luis led the athletes out of the 1.5 kilometre swim leg and onto the cycling phase of the race, with the Frenchman joined by a large pack of riders during the 40 kilometres on the bicycle.

Jonas Schomburg, Geens, Blummenfelt and Alex Yee opened up a gap in the early kilometres of the run leg before Blummenfelt pulled clear in the final lap to finish 10 seconds clear of Geens in a time of 1 hour 42 minutes 55 seconds. In the women's race, Knibb cruised to victory, finishing a minute-and-a-half ahead of Summer Rappaport in a time of 1 hour 54 minutes 27 seconds to join her compatriot in booking her berth on the U.S. team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The American was among the first athletes out of the water at the end of the swim alongside Rappaport, who had secured her spot at the Games back in August 2019, and Maya Kingma. Kingma and Knibb pulled more than two minutes clear of the rest of the field on the bike leg, but the Dutch athlete suffered for her punishing pace.

That allowed Knibb to open a commanding gap on the run while a hard-charging Rappaport took second as Kingma crossed in third. "I wasn't really thinking about Tokyo," said Knibb. "I just wanted to get to that finish line."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to start oxygen concentrator bank from today, home delivery in 2 hours

The Delhi government will start the functioning of oxygen concentrator banks from Saturday across the city in order to provide adequate oxygen to COVID patients on time. While addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriw...

'Black-ish' to wrap its run on ABC with season eight

ABCs award-winning sitcom Black-ish is set to conclude with its eighth and final season.Kenya Barris, who created the comedy series, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Friday.In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your ...

West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown from May 16-30 to curb Covid spread

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm ...

BCCI's WTC plan: 3 Covid-19 tests at home before players assemble in Mumbai on May 19

By Vishesh Roy The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the World Test Championship WTC final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021