Left Menu

Lahiri misses cut by one shot at Byron Nelson on PGA Tour

Indias Anirban Lahiri holed six birdies, but it was not enough to hang around for weekend action as he missed the cut by a shot at the ATT Byron Nelson Championship here.Placed precariously at the event where low scoring has been the norm, Lahiri shot 70 each in the first two rounds and despite a 4-under 140 total, he fell short by one shot.It was a day when the winds picked up in the second round, but low scores meant missing birdie chances was going to be costly.

PTI | Mckinney | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:17 IST
Lahiri misses cut by one shot at Byron Nelson on PGA Tour

India's Anirban Lahiri holed six birdies, but it was not enough to hang around for weekend action as he missed the cut by a shot at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship here.

Placed precariously at the event where low scoring has been the norm, Lahiri shot 70 each in the first two rounds and despite a 4-under 140 total, he fell short by one shot.

It was a day when the winds picked up in the second round, but low scores meant missing birdie chances was going to be costly. After missing a bunch of putts in and around 10 feet, Lahiri had a roller coaster of a second round with six birdies, four bogeys and eight pars.

It has been a rough patch for Lahiri, who has missed half the cuts in his 14 starts, which includes two top-10s and a best finish of fifth at the Texas Open.

Meanwhile, an in-form American Sam Burns carded a career-best 62 to lead on 127 from second-placed Alex Noren. Korea's K.H. Lee shot back-to-back 7-under 65s for his career-low 36-hole and lies in third place and three behind leader Burns.

Burns (65-62) is 17-under, while Noren (65-64) is 15-under and Lee at 14-under.

Notable players missing the cut include Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka.

The 29-year-old Lee, playing his third season on PGA Tour, put together a seven-birdie round at TPC Craig Ranch on Friday and all his birdies were all from inside of 12 feet.

His best this season has been a second place finish at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The Korean is pushing hard to become only the fourth Asian winner at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with Shigeki Maruyama (2002), Sangmoon Bae (2013) and Sung Kang (2019) winning the tournament previously. Sung, the defending champion this week as the tournament was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, carded a second round 69 to lie T27 alongside countryman Si Woo Kim (70).

Masters Tournament winner Hideki Matsuyama, playing in his first tournament in a month, carded a 70 to make the weekend play right on the number.

First-round co-leaders J.J. Spaun (63-69) and Jordan Spieth (63-70) fell to fifth and T6, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt to start oxygen concentrator bank from today, home delivery in 2 hours

The Delhi government will start the functioning of oxygen concentrator banks from Saturday across the city in order to provide adequate oxygen to COVID patients on time. While addressing a press conference here, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriw...

'Black-ish' to wrap its run on ABC with season eight

ABCs award-winning sitcom Black-ish is set to conclude with its eighth and final season.Kenya Barris, who created the comedy series, shared the news in a post on Instagram on Friday.In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your ...

West Bengal govt announces complete lockdown from May 16-30 to curb Covid spread

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown from Sunday till May 30 in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.We are taking some strict measures to contain the pandemic, starting Sunday 6 am till 6 pm ...

BCCI's WTC plan: 3 Covid-19 tests at home before players assemble in Mumbai on May 19

By Vishesh Roy The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the World Test Championship WTC final against New Zealand and the five-match Test series aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021