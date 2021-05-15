Rahil Gangjee moves up to tied 39th in Japan

India's Rahil Gangjee, who made the cut on the line in the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour, continued to improve as he moved up to tied 39th place after adding 2-under 70 in the third round here.

Gangjee (74-72-70) is now even par for 54 holes after three days at the Sagamihara Country Club.

Starting from the tenth, Gangjee had a good start with birdies on 11th and 13th and a bogey on 14th was made up with a birdie on 18th. He turned in 2-under. On his second nine, Gangjee birdies fourth, bogeyed fifth, birdies sixth and again bogeyed seventh to finish with 70.

This season Gangjee has played four events and made the cut in two.

Rikuya Hoshino, who began the week with a modest 72 added 65-69 in the second and third rounds to rise to the top at 10-under. He leads by two over Yosuke Asaji (69) and Ryuko Tokimatsu (69). Hoshino, who won the Fujisankei Classic in 2020, added the Kansai Open win in 2021 as the two seasons are being combined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaun Norris, who shot 62 on the second day, dropped to tied 11 with a 75 on the third day.

This week's winner will get a spot in the British Open.

