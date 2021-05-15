Left Menu

Tvesa makes cut in South Africa despite gusty winds

Alongside her is Germanys Leonie Harm, who also made the most of a late start, and clinched back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 for a round of 72.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:38 IST
Tvesa makes cut in South Africa despite gusty winds

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik battled swirling winds and gusts of up to 35km per hour but still made the cut at the Investec South African Women's Open, here.

Malik began promisingly with a birdie did not gain any shot after that, finished with a disappointing 7-over 79.

However, it still was enough to make the cut comfortably at T-18 as all players struggled in difficult conditions.

South Africa's Nicole Garcia who had an early start made ample use of better conditions as she shot 1-over par 73 to total even par 144 and took a one-shot lead over Lee Ann Pace (75) into the weekend. No player is under par for two rounds.

Tvesa, who was T-5 after the first day, started with a birdie but then had six bogeys, including two on the last two holes, and a double bogey.

On a difficult day at Westlake Golf Club, late starters faced a tougher draw and first round leaders Lee-Anne (75) and Lydia Hall (77) were unable to beat Garcia's score.

Three-time SA Women’s Open winner Pace carded a round of 75 with one birdie to sit one-shot back from the leader. Alongside her is Germany’s Leonie Harm, who also made the most of a late start, and clinched back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 for a round of 72. Scotland’s Kylie Henry, who made an eagle on the par-five 13th, is a shot further back at two-over-par in fourth place after carding a 72.

Four players sit T5 including yesterday's joint-leader Hall, Tandi McCallum, Elia Folch and Pia Babnik.

The halfway cut fell at +12, with 66 players advancing to the weekend in the first event of 2021 on the Ladies European Tour.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies

India reported on Saturday its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks, but deaths stayed near the 4,000-mark as the World Health Organisation warned that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than t...

Kartik Aaryan shares teenage throwback photo, asks fans to give 'wrong captions only'

Using social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience, Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the most active celebrities to engage with his fans and followers regularly. Known for his wit and humourous posts on social media, Kar...

Digest for domestic stories for week May 8 - May 14, 2021

Saturday New Delhi India and the European Union EU on Saturday announced their decision to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement after a gap of eight years and unveiled an ambitious connectivity partnership, d...

Dolby Vision gaming on Xbox Series X|S rolling out to Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out Dolby Vision gaming support on the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insider Alpha ring, the company announced on Friday.Get ready to transform your gaming experience ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021