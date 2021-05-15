Left Menu

Raman alleges smear campaign against him

Sacked as womens cricket team coach, WV Raman has alleged that a smear campaign against him has gained unwarranted traction and urged the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to stop it.In a mail that has also been marked to National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid, Raman wrote it will be extremely disconcerting if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than my incompetency as a coach.In a surprising move, Raman was not retained as the head coach of the senior womens team by the Cricket Advisory Committee CAC which picked Ramesh Powar for the top job.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:41 IST
Raman alleges smear campaign against him

Sacked as women's cricket team coach, WV Raman has alleged that a ''smear campaign'' against him has gained unwarranted traction and urged the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to stop it.

In a mail that has also been marked to National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid, Raman wrote it will be ''extremely disconcerting'' if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than ''my incompetency as a coach''.

In a surprising move, Raman was not retained as the head coach of the senior women's team by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which picked Ramesh Powar for the top job. It was under Raman that Indian team cherished a runner-up finish at the women's T20 World Cup last year.

''I presume you might have been told different views about my style of functioning and work ethic. Whether those views conveyed to the officials of the BCCI had any impact on my candidature is of no consequence now,'' Raman wrote in the letter which is in possession of PTI.

''What is important is that the smear campaign seems to have gained some unwarranted traction with some BCCI officials which needs to be halted permanently. I am prepared to give an explanation should you or any of the office bearers require it.'' He said he was not used to ''moaning and whining'' but was bringing up the issues in case the BCCI president wishes to do a course correction.

''If I were to be rejected due to my incompetency as a coach, there is no argument on a judgment call at all. But what will be extremely disconcerting is if my candidature was rejected due to any other reasons,'' said the former India opener who played 11 Tests and 27 ODIs between 1988 and 1997.

''Especially if it was due to allegations from people who were more focussed on achieving their personal objectives at the expense of the overall hygiene and welfare of the Indian women's team and the pride of the country.'' The stylish former left-handed batsman's letter to the two former captains is sure to ruffle a few feathers given that it has always been the coaches who have either stepped aside or sacked following fallouts with players, most notably ODI captain Mithali Raj.

While Raman's letter didn't name anyone, it is understood that he was writing about the star culture that prevails in the team, which he said is probably doing more harm than good.

''If some people in the system have been highly accommodative to the extent of being seemingly obsequious to an accomplished performer for years on end and if that performer feels constrained to adhere to the culture, then I would leave it to you to decide if the coach was asking for too much.

''In a coaching career spanning 20 years, I have always created a culture in which the team always comes first and insisted on no individual overriding either the game or the team.'' He said ''paying heed to only one individual's views while disregarding everyone else's over a long period of time has resulted in gaping holes in the process and the system''.

''The time has come for you two accomplished former legends to salvage women's cricket falling which things could gather momentum in the wrong direction,'' he warned.

''I have some suggestions that might help in the improvement of women's cricket. I will be delighted to share those if you are interested,'' he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies

India reported on Saturday its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks, but deaths stayed near the 4,000-mark as the World Health Organisation warned that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than t...

Kartik Aaryan shares teenage throwback photo, asks fans to give 'wrong captions only'

Using social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience, Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the most active celebrities to engage with his fans and followers regularly. Known for his wit and humourous posts on social media, Kar...

Digest for domestic stories for week May 8 - May 14, 2021

Saturday New Delhi India and the European Union EU on Saturday announced their decision to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement after a gap of eight years and unveiled an ambitious connectivity partnership, d...

Dolby Vision gaming on Xbox Series X|S rolling out to Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out Dolby Vision gaming support on the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insider Alpha ring, the company announced on Friday.Get ready to transform your gaming experience ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021