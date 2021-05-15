Left Menu

Conducting Olympics will send strong message that we've moved beyond COVID: IOA chief

The IOA chief also assured that the travel ban imposed on India by Japan wouldnt affect countrys participation in the Games.Japan on Thursday suspended entry of foreign nationals from 153 nations, including India in the wake of the recent surge in COVID cases across the globe.This is a temporary travel ban which has been issued by many countries but when it comes to Olympics, there are different protocols in place which a member nation has adhere to, Batra said.I assure all the accredited Olympics-bound Indian athletes that they will face no problem in entering Japan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:32 IST
Conducting Olympics will send strong message that we've moved beyond COVID: IOA chief

Opposition to the Olympic Games will be there amidst a raging COVID-19 pandemic but conducting the biggest sporting spectacle in Tokyo will send out a strong message that the world is moving beyond the catastrophic situation, IOA President Narinder Batra on Saturday.

The Tokyo Olympics, which was scheduled to be held last year, was postponed because of the pandemic.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, who is also an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member, is hoping that the Games will be held as scheduled, from July 23.

''Life has to move on and conducting the Olympics will give a strong message that we have moved beyond the COVID-19 pandemic,'' Batra told PTI in an interview.

''Opposition to the Games will always be there but it is now up to the organising committee of Japan and IOC to decide.

''But as far as Indian athletes are concerned we are taking all necessary precautions and have been preparing to the best of our abilities to put up our best-ever performance in the Olympics,'' the IOA chief added.

Batra's comment has come after critics from Japan on Friday submitted a petition, calling for the Games to be cancelled as the host nation fights a fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The petition, signed by 3,50,000 people was submitted to the IOC and International Paralympic Committee (IPC) chiefs as well as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The petition came in the backdrop of Japan adding three more areas to a state of emergency, exactly 10 weeks from the scheduled opening of the Games. The IOA chief also assured that the travel ban imposed on India by Japan wouldn't affect country's participation in the Games.

Japan on Thursday suspended entry of foreign nationals from 153 nations, including India in the wake of the recent surge in COVID cases across the globe.

''This is a temporary travel ban which has been issued by many countries but when it comes to Olympics, there are different protocols in place which a member nation has adhere to,'' Batra said.

''I assure all the accredited Olympics-bound Indian athletes that they will face no problem in entering Japan. There are enough guarantees being ensured by the Organising committee and IOC,'' he said.

''There will be no restrictions for them.'' The IOA chief further said that India has been following all protocols, including timely vaccination of all Tokyo-bound athletes and officials.

''We have been following all COVID protocols of the Organising Committee and IOC as per as vaccination of our athletes are concerned. ''We have also been in discussion with the government about the safe travel of our athletes to Japan. We are also exploring the option of one-way chartered flight for our contingent to Japan for the Games so that they don't have to come in contact with other persons,'' Batra said.

''These things will be finalised in due course when the final list comes out by June end. But rest assured we at IOA and the government will leave no stone unturned for our athletes participation in the Tokyo Olympics.'' PTI SSC SSC AT AT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian High Commissioner to the UK pays tribute at Basaveshwara statue in London

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar paid floral tribute to Lord Basaveshwara, the 12th-century Indian philosopher and social reformer, at his statue on the bank of the River Thames here to mark his 887th birth anniversary....

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies

India reported on Saturday its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks, but deaths stayed near the 4,000-mark as the World Health Organisation warned that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than t...

Kartik Aaryan shares teenage throwback photo, asks fans to give 'wrong captions only'

Using social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience, Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the most active celebrities to engage with his fans and followers regularly. Known for his wit and humourous posts on social media, Kar...

Digest for domestic stories for week May 8 - May 14, 2021

Saturday New Delhi India and the European Union EU on Saturday announced their decision to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement after a gap of eight years and unveiled an ambitious connectivity partnership, d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021