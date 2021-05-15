Left Menu

Belief, confidence in our abilities have taken an upswing after Champions League: Brandon Fernandes

FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes feels the experience of playing in the AFC Champions League will help the Gaurs in the upcoming eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:47 IST
Belief, confidence in our abilities have taken an upswing after Champions League: Brandon Fernandes
FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa midfielder Brandon Fernandes feels the experience of playing in the AFC Champions League will help the Gaurs in the upcoming eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). FC Goa finished third in Group E in their maiden appearance in the tournament thanks to three points owing to three draws. The Gaurs were beaten 0-2 by Al Wahda in their final AFC Champions League match at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda last month.

But Brandon had a dream run as FC Goa netted two goals in their six Group E (West Region) matches and both were his assists. The 26-year-old midfielder feels FC Goa's confidence has taken an upsurge after featuring in the AFC Champions League. "There is no doubt about that (when asked if AFC Champions League experience will help FC Goa immensely in ISL). We knew the margins for error were really low and for us to get the best out of ourselves, we had to find our rhythm. That's something we were able to do," Indiansuperleague.com quoted Brandon as saying.

"The belief and confidence in our own abilities have also taken an upswing. These things should bode well for the coming season," he added. Brandon recalled FC Goa's performances in the AFC Champions League and highlighted how the Gaurs improved after subsequent games.

"We grew in confidence with each passing game and by the end of the competition, a draw against the likes of Al Rayyan and Al Wahda were considered disappointments -- the narrative had changed," said Brandon. "It was also a vindication that we can truly play at this level without compromising our philosophies. We had to defend and play without the ball a lot more than what we are used to," he further said.

"However, we kept believing in ourselves, prepared well for every game tactically and were able to do most things right on most nights. This was a great lesson as to how team football can help overcome any difficulties," Brandon added. A total of 12 matches were held at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa from April 14 to April 29, featuring four teams in the group -- debutants FC Goa (India), Persepolis (Iran), Al Wahda (UAE) and Al Rayyan (Qatar). It was also the first time that any AFC Champions League group stage match was held in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian High Commissioner to the UK pays tribute at Basaveshwara statue in London

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar paid floral tribute to Lord Basaveshwara, the 12th-century Indian philosopher and social reformer, at his statue on the bank of the River Thames here to mark his 887th birth anniversary....

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies

India reported on Saturday its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks, but deaths stayed near the 4,000-mark as the World Health Organisation warned that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than t...

Kartik Aaryan shares teenage throwback photo, asks fans to give 'wrong captions only'

Using social media to create awareness as well as entertain the audience, Kartik Aaryan has been amongst the most active celebrities to engage with his fans and followers regularly. Known for his wit and humourous posts on social media, Kar...

Digest for domestic stories for week May 8 - May 14, 2021

Saturday New Delhi India and the European Union EU on Saturday announced their decision to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement after a gap of eight years and unveiled an ambitious connectivity partnership, d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021