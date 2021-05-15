Left Menu

Rugby-Lolesio's missed conversion hands Crusaders hard-fought win

Tries from Tom Banks and Rob Valetini hauled the Brumbies back into the game after the Crusaders, winners of this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa, looked to have done enough thanks to second-half efforts from Brendon O'Connor and Cullen Grace. But Lolesio's missed conversion after Valetini's 80th-minute try left Crusaders coach Scott Robertson breathing a sigh of relief.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:01 IST
Rugby-Lolesio's missed conversion hands Crusaders hard-fought win

Noah Lolesio missed the chance to earn the ACT Brumbies a draw with the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday when he dragged his late conversion attempt wide, handing the New Zealanders a 31-29 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman win. Tries from Tom Banks and Rob Valetini hauled the Brumbies back into the game after the Crusaders, winners of this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa, looked to have done enough thanks to second-half efforts from Brendon O'Connor and Cullen Grace.

But Lolesio's missed conversion after Valetini's 80th-minute try left Crusaders coach Scott Robertson breathing a sigh of relief. However, the performance was an encouraging one for Australian rugby after defeats for both the Queensland Reds and the New South Wales Waratahs in the opening rounds of the competition with the New Zealanders on Friday.

Ethan Blackadder had put the Crusaders in front with barely five minutes on the clock but Scott Sio scored for the Brumbies in the 27th minute. Richie Mo'unga restored his side's supremacy with a dazzling solo effort and David Havili's try after an interception on the halfway line meant the Crusaders took a 19-7 halftime lead.

The Brumbies hauled themselves back to within two points when Irae Simone touched down, only for O'Connor and Grace to give the Crusaders what looked to be a comfortable cushion. Banks' individual effort kept the Brumbies in contention before Valetini's score in the final minute, but Lolesio's wayward final kick of the game meant the comeback was not to be.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lisa Sthalekar feels Veda should have received communication from BCCI

Former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar on Saturday alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI did not even check up on Veda Krishnamurthy even when she is going through turbulent times. Veda Krishnamurthy recently lost...

Iran minister cancels Vienna visit in flag spat

Irans foreign minister has called off a planned visit to his Austrian counterpart in Vienna.The decision came after Austrias chancellery and foreign ministry flew the Israeli flag as a signal of solidarity in Israels conflict with the milit...

Delhi reports 6,430 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths; witnesses drop in positivity rate

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi reported 6,430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The number of fatalities due to coronavirus infe...

Russell Crowe to lead thriller 'Poker Face'

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has teamed up with filmmaker Gary Fleder for thriller Poker Face.Written by Stephen M Coates, film will see Crowe essay the role of Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami es...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021