Norm in Pakistan to judge players based on one or two performances, says Wahab Riaz

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz has taken a dig at the team management, saying that there is a norm in the country to select players in the national team based on one or two performances. The pacer who has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is for Pakistan also went on to add that the previous performances of the player should also be kept in mind.

"You cannot completely blame the management. There are some mistakes that we as players have made as far as performances are concerned. But I think something that should be changed is that a player should not be judged based on just one or two matches. Not only with us but with anyone. It has been the norm in Pakistan that any player selected is judged based on one or two performances," Wahab told Cricket Pakistan. "I think the previous performances and hard work of the player should be kept in mind. Everyone has good and bad days. A player can give better performances if they are supported in both good and bad times. I think this is something that definitely needs to improve. Hopefully, it will be better with time," he added.

The pacer also opined that communication is the key and every player needs to know what the future has in store for them. "Communication is very important. Players always have this question of why they were excluded. If an explanation is given and is based on reality then a player has to take them and work harder. It shouldn't just be because of some excuses. It makes a lot of difference. I even think if a player is not part of the teams' plan for a longer period than he should be told. The player can then work hard on improving his game without any diversions," said Wahab.

"I think a clear message and picture should be sent to players which can result in better performances," he added. Wahab also claimed that he was satisfied with his performances and he rubbished claims that his career was dependent on just one or two good spells. He also went on to back the role of senior players in the side.

"Everyone has their own opinions. I think a team wins because of collective performances. If you look at my career, I have not achieved many things I could have. My career is not just based on one or two spells. I could have bowled even more but again in Pakistan a player is judged and discarded based on just one or two matches. I have given match-winning performances at different stages and I am very satisfied overall," said Wahab. "We have a trend of calling for youngsters. They should definitely be there. But we should also see if they have the experience, performances or skills to back them up which is very important. I think senior players should be in the World Cup because that is a totally different pressure," he added.

Lastly, the pacer concluded by saying that he hopes to cement his place in the Pakistan squad for this year's T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)