Left Menu

FIH Hockey Pro League: Belgium-Argentina match postponed

PTI | Lausanne | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:09 IST
FIH Hockey Pro League: Belgium-Argentina match postponed

The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Belgium and Argentina, scheduled on May 22 and 23, was on Saturday postponed due to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide. Argentina could not arrange for an alternative route after travel restrictions were put in place in the Netherlands via which they were to reach Belgium.

''This is due to the current international travel restrictions in place in the Netherlands – where the Argentinian teams were supposed to travel to reach Belgium - for South American countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic,'' world body FIH said in a statement.

''Unfortunately, despite all efforts to find alternative flights, no solution could be found.'' Consequently, FIH and the hockey national associations of Belgium and Argentina are currently looking at all potential options to play these matches at a later date.

The Belgian women’s national team will play their FIH Pro League matches against the USA as planned, in Antwerp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Surinder Amarnath applies for junior selector's job

Former India batsman Surinder Amarnath has applied for the junior selectors position in the BCCI.The application deadline for the five vacancies ended last month and the BCCI will soon get going with the selection process.Surinder, the son ...

Lisa Sthalekar feels Veda should have received communication from BCCI

Former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar on Saturday alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI did not even check up on Veda Krishnamurthy even when she is going through turbulent times. Veda Krishnamurthy recently lost...

Iran minister cancels Vienna visit in flag spat

Irans foreign minister has called off a planned visit to his Austrian counterpart in Vienna.The decision came after Austrias chancellery and foreign ministry flew the Israeli flag as a signal of solidarity in Israels conflict with the milit...

Delhi reports 6,430 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths; witnesses drop in positivity rate

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi reported 6,430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The number of fatalities due to coronavirus infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021