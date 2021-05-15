Lisa Sthalekar feels Veda should have received communication from BCCI

Former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar on Saturday alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not even check up on Veda Krishnamurthy even when she is going through turbulent times. Veda Krishnamurthy recently lost her mother and sister due to Covid-19 and she has not found a place in the women's squads for the upcoming multi-format series against England.

Taking to Twitter, Sthalekar wrote: "Whilst not selecting Veda for the up coming series may be justified from their point of view, what angers me the most is that as a contracted player she has not received any communication from BCCI, just to even check how she is coping. A true association should deeply care about the players that play the game not focus solely on just the game at any cost. So disappointed." "As a past player the ACA have reached out daily to see how we are and provided all kinds of services. If there was a need for a Players Association in (India flag) surely it is now. The stress, anxiety, fear and grief that many players have experienced through this pandemic will take its toll on them as individuals and inadvertently affect the game," she added.

On Monday, Veda had said that her family did everything right, but still Covid-19 found its way. Last week, she lost her sister Vatsala to Covid-19. Last month, the cricketer's mother had also passed away and the past few weeks have been hard for the cricketer. "The last few days have been very heart breaking to all of us at home. You both were the foundation of our house, never imagined I would be seeing this day knowing that you both are not with me, it breaks my heart. Amma, you have made a brave child, taught me to be as practical as I can in every situation. The trait is obviously passed on by you. You were the most beautiful, happy, selfless person I ever knew. Akka, I know I was your most favourite person. You are a fighter, have inspired me to never let go till the last minute," wrote Veda in a Twitter post.

"You were those two people who found joy in everything I did, everything I said. I always had a very big ego that I have two mothers but guess ego is never too good for anyone. The last few days I spent with you both was so relaxing and we were all so happy, never imagined that would be our last. My world has just gone upside down after you both left me. Not sure how we as family are going to regroup. All I can say is that I love you both very much and will miss you both. Thanks to all the love I received," she added. With 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases and 3,53,299 recoveries, India recorded more recoveries than the fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday. The cumulative caseload touched 2,43,72,907 including 36,73,802 active cases and 2,04,32,898 total recoveries. (ANI)

