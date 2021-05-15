Left Menu

Surinder Amarnath applies for junior selector's job

He spent three years in Morocco, developing the game from scratch and was also chief consultant for Goa Cricket Association.Surinder scored a Test century on debut, against New Zealand in Auckland in 1974.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 16:46 IST
Surinder Amarnath applies for junior selector's job

Former India batsman Surinder Amarnath has applied for the junior selector's position in the BCCI.

The application deadline for the five vacancies ended last month and the BCCI will soon get going with the selection process.

Surinder, the son of the great Lala Amarnath, played 10 Tests and three ODIs for India. He played as many as 145 first-class games and scored more than 8000 runs.

''Our national team is doing well. It is mainly because of the robust structure in place that we keep producing good cricketers. I hope to unearth more of that talent as a junior selector if given the opportunity,'' the 72-year-old told PTI. Besides his rich experience of playing the game, Surinder also has substantial coaching experience. He spent three years in Morocco, developing the game from scratch and was also chief consultant for Goa Cricket Association.

Surinder scored a Test century on debut, against New Zealand in Auckland in 1974. He shared a 204-run stand with Sunil Gavaskar in the same game.

As a teenager, Amarnath scored a memorable century at Lord's for Indian Schools Test Team against England Schools, in which he hit two sixes off the last two balls when India needed nine runs for victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt, administration, public - all dropped guard after first COVID wave: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

After the first wave of COVID-19, the government, administration and public dropped their guard which led to the current situation, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday and urged people to stay positive and proactive to fight the pandem...

Philippines cuts rice tariffs to ensure food security, fight inflation

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte reduced the tariff for imported rice on Saturday to ensure food security and protect consumers in the worlds biggest importer of the grain. The Southeast Asian nation, which is battling elevated inflati...

Two bodies retrieved from Ganga in Ballia, disposed of after last rites: Police

Two bodies found floating in the Ganga in the Ballia district were retrieved and disposed of after the last rites, police said on Saturday.The bodies were found floating on May 13 in the river in Kotwa Narayanpur area under the Narhi police...

‘Police vaccination ambulances’ launched in J-K's Reasi

Police in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi on Saturday started vaccination ambulances after modifying 16 vehicles to help the civil administration to reach the remotest pockets of the district to ensure 100 percent inoculation against COVID-19, off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021