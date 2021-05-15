Surinder Amarnath applies for junior selector's job

Former India batsman Surinder Amarnath has applied for the junior selector's position in the BCCI.

The application deadline for the five vacancies ended last month and the BCCI will soon get going with the selection process.

Surinder, the son of the great Lala Amarnath, played 10 Tests and three ODIs for India. He played as many as 145 first-class games and scored more than 8000 runs.

''Our national team is doing well. It is mainly because of the robust structure in place that we keep producing good cricketers. I hope to unearth more of that talent as a junior selector if given the opportunity,'' the 72-year-old told PTI. Besides his rich experience of playing the game, Surinder also has substantial coaching experience. He spent three years in Morocco, developing the game from scratch and was also chief consultant for Goa Cricket Association.

Surinder scored a Test century on debut, against New Zealand in Auckland in 1974. He shared a 204-run stand with Sunil Gavaskar in the same game.

As a teenager, Amarnath scored a memorable century at Lord's for Indian Schools Test Team against England Schools, in which he hit two sixes off the last two balls when India needed nine runs for victory.

