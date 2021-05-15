Left Menu

Junior World C'ships: Lifters Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli to leave for Tashkent on May 18

A two-member Indian team, including Youth Olympics gold medallist weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, will leave on Tuesday to take part in the World Junior Championship in Tashkent from May 23 to 31.The Indian Weightlifting Federation IWLF on Saturday confirmed it has made travel arrangements for the two lifters -- Jeremy 67kg and Achinta Sheuli 73kg.The flights ticket were confirmed today.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) on Saturday confirmed it has made travel arrangements for the two lifters -- Jeremy (67kg) and Achinta Sheuli (73kg).

''The flights ticket were confirmed today. They will be flying out from the country on the morning of May 18,'' IWF secretary Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

''There is no quarantine in Uzbekistan, they just have to produce negative test report,'' Yadav added.

In the absence of head coach Vijay Sharma, who is in USA along with Olympic-bound star lifter Mirabai Chanu, two coaches Pramod Sharma and Vijai Rohilla will be accompanying the lifters.

This is an important tournament for Olympic hopeful Jeremy who endured a disappointing outing in the Asian Championship last month. The 18-year-old will be keen to increase his ratings points and seal an Olympic berth.

