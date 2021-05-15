Left Menu

Rugby-Lolesio's missed conversion hands Crusaders hard-fought win

Later, the Auckland Blues pulverised the Melbourne Rebels 50-3 in the second of three games on Saturday. Tries from the Brumbies' Tom Banks and Rob Valetini hauled the side back into the game after the Crusaders, winners of this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa, looked to have done enough thanks to second-half efforts from Brendon O'Connor and Cullen Grace.

Noah Lolesio missed the chance to earn the ACT Brumbies a draw with the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday when he dragged his late conversion attempt wide, handing the New Zealanders a 31-29 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman win.

The closeness of the contest belied the dominance of Kiwi teams as they took on Australian opposition for the first time in more than a year following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Later, the Auckland Blues pulverised the Melbourne Rebels 50-3 in the second of three games on Saturday.

Tries from the Brumbies' Tom Banks and Rob Valetini hauled the side back into the game after the Crusaders, winners of this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa, looked to have done enough thanks to second-half efforts from Brendon O'Connor and Cullen Grace. But Lolesio's missed conversion after Valetini's 80th-minute try left Crusaders coach Scott Robertson breathing a sigh of relief.

However, the performance was an encouraging one for Australian rugby after defeats for both the Queensland Reds and the New South Wales Waratahs in the opening rounds of the competition with the New Zealanders on Friday. Ethan Blackadder had put the Crusaders in front with barely five minutes on the clock but Scott Sio scored for the Brumbies in the 27th minute.

Richie Mo'unga restored his side's supremacy with a dazzling solo effort and David Havili's try after an interception on the halfway line meant the Crusaders took a 19-7 halftime lead. The Brumbies hauled themselves back to within two points when Irae Simone touched down, only for O'Connor and Grace to give the Crusaders what looked to be a comfortable cushion.

Banks' individual effort kept the Brumbies in contention before Valetini's score in the final minute, but Lolesio's wayward final kick of the game meant the comeback was not to be. The Blues dominated the Rebels with a six-try performance as the home side saw little of the possession in a one-sided win in Melbourne.

Blues captain Tom Robinson scored the first try just before half-time, with Hoskins Sotutu (2), Akira Ioane (2) and AJ Lam adding more after the break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

