Left Menu

Soccer-Liu's late effort earns Qingdao win over Chongqing

Shandong moved on to 11 points to lead both Shenzhen and Guangzhou City by three points after Jean Paul van Gastel's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Cangzhou Mighty Lions. Games in the Chinese Super League are being played in centralised hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou in an effort to limit travel across the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:37 IST
Soccer-Liu's late effort earns Qingdao win over Chongqing

Second-half substitute Liu Jian scored three minutes into injury time to give Qingdao FC a 1-0 win over Chongqing Athletic on Saturday and move his side to within four points of leaders Shandong Taishan in Group A of the Chinese Super League.

Liu's goal earned Qingdao their second win of the season and moved them up to fifth in the standings, level on seven points with eight-time champions Guangzhou FC. Guangzhou, who have seven players in the current China squad, saw their game against Henan Longmen on Saturday postponed by authorities in an effort to assist the national team's preparations for next month's World Cup qualifiers. Shandong lead the group by three points despite being held to a 2-2 draw by Jordi Cruyff's Shenzhen FC on Friday.

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini gave the Chinese FA Cup holders the lead when he stabbed home from close range after 29 minutes. But Shandong's advantage was cancelled out seconds after the restart when Hong Kong-born striker Dai Wai-tsun's shot from the edge of the area crossed the line via the inside of the post.

Fellaini struck from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute to restore Shandong's lead only for Dai, previously on the books of Wolverhampton Wanderers, to equalise again with a volley that ensured his team claimed a share of the points. Shandong moved on to 11 points to lead both Shenzhen and Guangzhou City by three points after Jean Paul van Gastel's side were held to a 0-0 draw by Cangzhou Mighty Lions.

Games in the Chinese Super League are being played in centralised hubs in Guangzhou and Suzhou in an effort to limit travel across the country due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league will break for the upcoming international window on Monday, with play to resume on June 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Body of Kerala woman killed in Palestinian rocket attack brought home

The mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, were brought here on Saturday.Her relatives and political leaders of various parties received the body which was brought here by an Ai...

AP statement on Israeli attack on building housing AP office

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday.All AP employees and freelancers evacuated the building safely.AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt...

149 deaths, 13,565 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

As many as 149 people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday as 13,565 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the states infection count to 8,49,379, according to an official report.So far, the infection has killed 6,621 people in the state....

Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the upcoming European Championship because of a knee injury, the Swedish soccer federation said Saturday.Ibrahimovic limped out of AC Milans 3-0 win at Juventus last weekend and the Sweden forward had further te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021