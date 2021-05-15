Left Menu

Rashford names Rooney, Ronaldo in dream Man Utd six-a-side team

Striker Marcus Rashford on Saturday named both Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo in a dream Manchester United six-a-side team.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:58 IST
Rashford names Rooney, Ronaldo in dream Man Utd six-a-side team
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (Photo/ Manchester United Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Striker Marcus Rashford on Saturday named both Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo in a dream Manchester United six-a-side team. Rashford did not pick himself even as the 23-year-old has become one of the greatest stars in the current Manchester United lineup.

In the 269 games he has played for the club, Rashford has managed to score 88 goals but he believes that he has not yet cemented a place as club great. "Right, I'm going to go with most players from the teams that I watched when I was growing up. I'd probably have David De Gea, but it was a close one between him and Edwin Van der Sar. When I was a kid Van der Sar was one of the best keepers and obviously playing with David has been great, so I'd have to put David in there," said Rashford during a Q&A session on Instagram, as reported by Goal.com

"At the back I'd have Rio Ferdinand. I'm all-out attack there. I'd have Paul Scholesy in front of Rio, Ryan Giggs on the right, Ronaldo on the left and Rooney up front. I'm not putting myself in. Not yet," he added. De Gea is the only member of current United's lineup who has managed to win a Premier League title. He had featured in the last of Sir Alex Ferguson's successes in 2013.

"Rooney and Ronaldo were my two favourite players growing up, so to get an opportunity to play with him was an unbelievable experience," said Rashford. Manchester United is currently at the second place in the Premier League standings. Manchester City has already been crowned as the Premier League champions for the 2020-21 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Body of Kerala woman killed in Palestinian rocket attack brought home

The mortal remains of Soumya Santhosh, who was killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel on May 11, were brought here on Saturday.Her relatives and political leaders of various parties received the body which was brought here by an Ai...

AP statement on Israeli attack on building housing AP office

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets on Saturday.All AP employees and freelancers evacuated the building safely.AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt...

149 deaths, 13,565 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

As many as 149 people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Saturday as 13,565 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the states infection count to 8,49,379, according to an official report.So far, the infection has killed 6,621 people in the state....

Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the upcoming European Championship because of a knee injury, the Swedish soccer federation said Saturday.Ibrahimovic limped out of AC Milans 3-0 win at Juventus last weekend and the Sweden forward had further te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021