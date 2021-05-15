Left Menu

PTI | Milan | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 19:46 IST
Ibrahimovic out of Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss the upcoming European Championship because of a knee injury, the Swedish soccer federation said Saturday.

Ibrahimovic limped out of AC Milan's 3-0 win at Juventus last weekend and the Sweden forward had further tests on his injured left knee on Saturday.

Milan released a statement saying that Ibrahimovic will undergo ''a conservative treatment of six weeks'' and the Swedish soccer federation announced shortly afterward that the 39-year-old had told the national coach that he would not be fit in time for the tournament.

''Today, Zlatan has informed Janne Andersson that his injury will stop him from participating in the European Championships this summer,'' the federation said in a tweet.

''Get excited Zlatan, we hope to see you on the football field again soon!'' Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement in March, five years after his last match for his country.

Euro 2020, which was postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, kicks off on June 11.

Sweden's first match is against Spain on June 14. It also plays Poland and Slovakia in Group E.

Andersson confirmed that Ibrahimovic had informed him earlier Saturday.

''Of course, it feels sad, especially for Zlatan but also for us,'' Andersson said in a statement. ''I hope he is back on the field again as soon as possible.''

