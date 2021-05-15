Left Menu

Rugby-Lolesio's missed conversion hands Crusaders hard-fought win

They were the first clashes in more than a year between Australian and New Zealand teams following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Tries from the Brumbies' Tom Banks and Rob Valetini hauled the side back into the game after the Crusaders, winners of this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa, looked to have done enough thanks to second-half efforts from Brendon O'Connor and Cullen Grace.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:07 IST
Rugby-Lolesio's missed conversion hands Crusaders hard-fought win

New Zealand teams completed a clean sweep against Australian opposition on the opening weekend of Super Rugby Trans-Tasman on Saturday, with the Canterbury Crusaders and Waikato Chiefs narrowly edging their games while the Auckland Blues notched up a huge win.

Domingo Miotti missed a chance to see the Western Force to a home win over the Chiefs in Perth as they went down 20-19 while Noah Lolesio missed a similar last-gasp chance to earn the ACT Brumbies a draw with the Crusaders in Christchurch, handing the New Zealanders a 31-29 win. The Blues, meanwhile, pulverised the Melbourne Rebels 50-3.

The trio of Kiwi wins added to Friday’s success for the Otago Highlanders, who outmuscled Australian champions Queensland Reds, and the Wellington Hurricanes, who beat the New South Wales Waratahs. They were the first clashes in more than a year between Australian and New Zealand teams following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tries from the Brumbies' Tom Banks and Rob Valetini hauled the side back into the game after the Crusaders, winners of this year's Super Rugby Aotearoa, looked to have done enough thanks to second-half efforts from Brendon O'Connor and Cullen Grace. But Lolesio's missed conversion after Valetini's 80th-minute try left the Crusaders breathing a sigh of relief.

Ethan Blackadder had put them in front with barely five minutes on the clock but Scott Sio scored for the Brumbies in the 27th minute. Richie Mo'unga restored his side's supremacy with a dazzling solo effort and David Havili's try after an interception on the halfway line meant the Crusaders took a 19-7 halftime lead.

The Brumbies hauled themselves back to within two points when Irae Simone touched down, only for O'Connor and Grace to give the Crusaders what looked to be a comfortable cushion. Banks' individual effort kept the Brumbies in contention before Valetini's score in the final minute, but Lolesio's wayward final kick of the game meant the comeback was not to be.

The Blues dominated the Rebels with a six-try performance as the home side saw little of the possession in a one-sided win in Melbourne. Blues captain Tom Robinson scored the first try just before half-time, with Hoskins Sotutu (2), Akira Ioane (2) and AJ Lam adding five more after the break.

In Perth, the Chiefs led with an early try from Alex Nakivell but were just 10-7 ahead at the break after conceding a penalty try. They saw off a feisty period of attack from their hosts to counter with tries from Nathan Harris and Jonah Lowe and go 13 points clear, but after Luke Jacobson was sent off, the Force fought back with Richard Kahui and Miotti scoring tries to make it 20-19 on the final whistle.

Miotti would have won it for the West Australians had he converted his own try but he kicked just inches wide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Presiding officers saying no to virtual meetings of parliamentary standing committees disappointing: Chidambaram

After Rpresiding officers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha rejected demands for virtual meetings of parliamentary standing committees, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said he was disappointed with their decision as discussing t...

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of Euro 2020

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of the upcoming European Championships, the Sweden national team confirmed on Saturday. Zlatan had pulled up with a knee injury during AC Milans 3-0 win against Juventus in Serie A, and as a res...

Azad expresses concern over high COVID deaths in J&K

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad discussed the coronavirus situation with Jammu and Kashmir unit president G A Mir on Saturday, expressing concern over the high number of fatalities.Days after being nominated as the head of partys COVID Tas...

Yogi govt UP's liability in handling Covid-19: Akhilesh

Censuring the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged failure in handling the grim Covid-situation in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the government has become a liability for the people.The BJP gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021