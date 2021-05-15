The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-WOM-RAMAN Raman alleges smear campaign against him New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Sacked as women's cricket team coach, WV Raman has alleged that a ''smear campaign'' against him has gained unwarranted traction and urged the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to stop it.

SPO-OLY-IOA-BATRA Conducting Olympics will send strong message that we've moved beyond COVID: IOA chief By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Opposition to the Olympic Games will be there amidst a raging COVID-19 pandemic but conducting the biggest sporting spectacle in Tokyo will send out a strong message that the world is moving beyond the catastrophic situation, IOA President Narinder Batra said on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-ENG-SILVERWOOD-BREAK Eng coach Silverwood to take break after NZ Tests, will skip Pak, SL ODI series London, May 15 (PTI) England head coach Chris Silverwood will take a break after his team's two Tests against New Zealand, handing over the reins of the ODI side to his assistants for the home series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, starting late June.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ENG-PLAYERS England's IPL players unlikely to find place in Test squad against NZ: Reports London, May 15 (PTI) England are unlikely to rush their Indian Premier League players straight from quarantine to the Test squad against New Zealand as they would be lacking red-ball practice, according to reports.

SPO-CRI-JUNIOR-SELECTOR Surinder Amarnath applies for junior selector's job New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Former India batsman Surinder Amarnath has applied for the junior selector's position in the BCCI.

The application deadline for the five vacancies ended last month and the BCCI will soon get going with the selection process.

SPO-CRI-NZ-IND-CONWAY NZ's Conway hopes batting practice with kitty litter will give nine lives against India in WTC final Auckland, May 15 (PTI) New Zealand batsman Devon Conway is sprinkling kitty litter on practice wickets to simulate spin bowling on the rough, hoping this will help him counter the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin during the World Test Championship final against India next month.

SPO-CRI-BANCROFT-TAMPERING 'Self-explanatory' that other bowlers were aware of ball-tampering: Bancroft London, May 15 (PTI) Cameron Bancroft, one of the three central figures in the infamous ball-tampering scandal, says it is ''self explanatory'' that apart from Steven Smith, David Warner and himself, Australian bowlers were also aware of the illegal tactics during the Newlands Test.

SPO-WREST-OLY-TRAINING WFI cancels camp for Olympic-bound wrestlers, finalises training-cum-competition trip to Europe By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The planned camp for eight Olympic-bound Indian wrestlers in Sonepat has been cancelled due to hard quarantine and they will instead train in multiple European cities, with the national federation allowing each of them a sparring partner of their choice.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI-PGA Lahiri misses cut by one shot at Byron Nelson on PGA Tour McKinney (US), May 15 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri holed six birdies, but it was not enough to hang around for weekend action as he missed the cut by a shot at the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship here.

SPO-GOLF-GANGJEE-JAPAN Rahil Gangjee moves up to tied 39th in Japan Kanagawa (Japan), May 15 (PTI) India's Rahil Gangjee, who made the cut on the line in the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour, continued to improve as he moved up to tied 39th place after adding 2-under 70 in the third round here.

SPO-GOLF-WOM-TVESA Tvesa makes cut in South Africa despite gusty winds Capetown (South Africa), May 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Tvesa Malik battled swirling winds and gusts of up to 35km per hour but still made the cut at the Investec South African Women's Open, here.

SPO-GOLF-IND-MASTERS Sharma lies tied 53rd as Pepperell takes lead in British Masters Wishaw (UK), May 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma was lying tied 53rd after an action-packed closing with birdies on 15th and 18th besides two bogeys in between in the third round of the Betfred British Masters here.

SPO-FOOT-IND-WC-QUALIFIERS-QATAR Indian football team to leave for Qatar on May 19 for WC Qualifiers New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The Indian football team will leave for Qatar on May 19 after the gulf country, in a big relief, accepted All India Football Federation's (AIFF) request to allow its players to train there ahead of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers next month.

SPO-CRI-STHALEKAR-VEDA-LD BCCI (Adds Shreevats Goswami tweet) Lisa Sthalekar slams BCCI on Veda Krishnamurthy New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Former Australian women's team captain Lisa Sthalekar feels the BCCI neither checked on Veda Krishnamurthy after the twin tragedies in her family nor communicated to the bereaved India cricketer its decision to not consider her for the upcoming tour of England.

SPO-HOCK-HELEN Indian women's hockey team can create history in Tokyo: former goalkeeper Helen Mary New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Fine-tuning a few aspects of their game in the run-up to the Olympics will help the Indian women's hockey players create history by finishing on the podium in the marquee event, according to former goalkeeper Helen Mary.

SPO-FOOT-JEJE India footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua patrolling river in native state to prevent overfishing New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Away from the football field, Indian team striker Jeje Lalpekhlua has been patrolling a long stretch of Tuichang river in his native Mizoram to prevent ''overfishing'' and help sustain the livelihood of local fishermen.

SPO-HOCK-PROLEAGUE FIH Hockey Pro League: Belgium-Argentina match postponed Lausanne, May 15 (PTI) The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Belgium and Argentina, scheduled on May 22 and 23, was on Saturday postponed due to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide.

