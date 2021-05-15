Left Menu

Hasn't been plain sailing, but we have good strides as Test team: Root

England Test skipper Joe Root has said that the biggest challenge for his side would be to peak before the Ashes series against Australia.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:23 IST
Hasn't been plain sailing, but we have good strides as Test team: Root
England skipper Joe Root (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England Test skipper Joe Root has said that the biggest challenge for his side would be to peak before the Ashes series against Australia. England and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in the Ashes later this year. England would be squaring off against New Zealand and India in the longest format before the Ashes.

"We've made good strides over the last couple of years as a Test team. It's not been plain sailing, we've not had it all our own way, but we still improved. I truly believe we are making good strides in the right direction, and now we've got an opportunity to keep improving, keep getting better, and peak for Australia, which is the pinnacle for us," Root told Sky Sports. Root has also admitted that England's new-look selection panel which is now led by the head coach Chris Silverwood will face a tricky balancing act to ensure the entire squad is fit ahead of the Ashes.

"It's very difficult at the minute, the circumstances make it very tricky. You've got to factor in so many different things and the welfare of the players is obviously paramount. But this is what you play for, years like this one. You want to pit yourself against the best, you want to be successful against the best, and this is the opportunity to do it," said Root. "More than anything, it just means that that relationship between the two of us has to be as strong as ever. We get on very well and we've got a good understanding of each other. We know what we want, and so hopefully, that process becomes a little bit easier," he added.

When asked how challenging it would be to field new faces in the playing XI against New Zealand, Root said: " It's always a tricky balance. What you're trying to do is create that environment where you've got a strong squad of players that have been together for a good period of time, but no one going in cold." "You can't plan everything perfectly, especially at the minute with Covid. There might be natural opportunities where things arise, there might not be, but the most important thing is that we remain very open-minded about how we want to move going forward. We've got some really important cricket coming up. And we've got to prioritise that. So when we sit down, we'll factor in everything as best we can, and make sure that we've got a real clear idea of how we want to go, how we want the year to look, and how we're going to peak for that tour of Australia," he added.

The first Test between England and New Zealand will begin on June 2 and the match will be played at Lord's Cricket Ground. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 kills 73 more in Bihar, positivity rate down by nearly half in 10 days

COVID-19 has claimed 73 more lives raising the death toll to 3743 in Bihar on Saturday, even as the government asserted that the situation was improving rapidly and the positivity rate has dipped by more than half in just 10 days.According ...

Ex-IAS officer booked for spreading misinformation: Police

A former IAS officer has been booked for spreading misinformation by tweeting a seven-year-old photograph of dead bodies floating in the Ganga in Unnao and claiming them to be recent ones spotted in the river in Ballia, police said on Satur...

MCFL Q4 profit down 38pc at Rs 15 cr; revenue up at Rs 603 cr

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Saturday reported a 38 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 15.11 crore for the quarter ended March.Its net profit stood at Rs 24.45 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, ro...

Khushhal Kaushik, the founder of Lisianthus Tech, received the Glory of India Award 2020

Gurugram Haryana India, May 15 ANIPNN Whenever we talk about cybersecurity, the mind instantly visualizes representatives and ethical hackers from countries like the US, Russia, Sweden and more. India is often overlooked as a rising cyberse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021