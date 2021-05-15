Appreciate kind words in your communication: Raman to Jay Shah

Left Menu

Updated: 15-05-2021 22:07 IST
Former India women's cricket team coach WV Raman on Saturday thanked Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah for his kind words in his communication. "Thanks, @JayShah for your kind words in your communication to me.. Much appreciated.. @BCCI," Raman tweeted.

Ever since Ramesh Powar was appointed as the new coach of the women's team, questions have been raised on the Cricket Advisory Committee's decision to propose Powar's name. Raman's reaction had also been sought. However, on Friday, Raman said that he doesn't want to talk about women's cricket any longer as his tenure as coach has ended.

"So, to wind up this @BCCIWomen episode, I would like to inform my friends in the media that I have no inclination to talk about women's cricket as my tenure has ended. So, I solicit your cooperation, friends," Raman tweeted. Powar's first assignment as a coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

On April 13, the BCCI had invited application for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years. Raman had been appointed the head coach of the India women's team in December 2018. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended up losing the summit clash against Australia. Raman had taken over from Powar as the coach. In August 2018, the BCCI had appointed Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar was at first asked to lead the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe and then he was handed the full-time duties till November 30, 2018.

The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. The three-member CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature, as per the BCCI release. A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. (ANI)

