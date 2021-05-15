Sports News Roundup: Yan Gomes leads Nationals' 17-run explosion; Lakers' LeBron James set to return vs. Pacers and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yan Gomes leads Nationals' 17-run explosion

Yan Gomes had a career-high five hits and Max Scherzer threw five shutout innings as the Washington Nationals demolished the Arizona Diamondbacks 17-2 on Friday in Phoenix. Gomes went 5-for-6, finishing a home run away from the cycle. He added four runs and two RBIs while leading Washington's 22-hit attack. Trea Turner, Kyler Schwarber and Andrew Stevenson all homered for the Nationals.

Lakers' LeBron James set to return vs. Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers will have LeBron James back in the lineup for Saturday's pivotal road game against the Indiana Pacers, coach Frank Vogel said Saturday. James participated in the team's Friday practice and had been listed as questionable before Vogel's announcement. James has missed six consecutive games since a brief, two-game return from a lengthy ankle injury.

NBA roundup: Sixers clinch top seed in East with win

Seth Curry scored 20 points, Shake Milton added 15 and the host Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 122-97 victory over the undermanned Orlando Magic on Friday. Joel Embiid contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 13 points and nine assists for the Sixers, who will complete the 72-game regular season with another game against the Magic on Sunday. The Sixers played without key reserve Dwight Howard, who was suspended after being assessed his league-high 16th technical foul on Thursday.

Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

Victor Lafay of Cofidis claimed his first stage victory as a professional when he won stage eight of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday while Caleb Ewan, who won two stages this week, was forced to abandon the race due to pain in his knee. Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third.

Federer calls for end to Tokyo Games uncertainty

Tennis great Roger Federer has called on Olympics organisers to end the uncertainty around the Tokyo Games, with the 20-times Grand Slam winner saying he was still in two minds whether to compete. The Olympics are set to run from July 23 to Aug. 8 after being postponed in March last year over the coronavirus pandemic.

Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox

Michael A. Taylor and Salvador Perez each hit home runs as the visiting Kansas City Royals snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 6-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. Both teams lost a key player in the top of the second inning when Hunter Dozier collided with reigning American League Most Valuable player Jose Abreu. Dozier popped up a Lucas Giolito pitch and headed to first with his head down as Abreu charged.

NFL: Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at team facilities

Players and staff in the National Football League (NFL) who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks at team facilities, the league said on Friday, in line with updated guidance from the U.S. health agency. On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

Tennis-Swiatek wins twice in a day to set up Rome final with Pliskova

French Open champion Iga Swiatek won her Italian Open quarter-final and semi-final matches in straight sets on Saturday to set up a title clash with ninth seed Karolina Pliskova. Former world number one Pliskova, who won the 2019 edition and finished runner-up to Simona Halep last year after retiring in the final with an injury, reached the final for the third straight year after beating Petra Martic 6-1 3-6 6-2.

Golf-Bland wins British Masters in playoff to end 25-year wait

Richard Bland won his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt after beating Guido Migliozzi in a playoff at the British Masters on Saturday. Bland, 48, and Migliozzi finished on 13 under par after 72 holes at The Belfry to force the playoff in which the Englishman parred the first extra hole while his Italian opponent made a bogey.

Tennis-Local hope Sonego stuns Rublev in Rome to set up Djokovic semi

Lorenzo Sonego defeated world number seven Russian Andrey Rublev on Saturday, continuing his dream run at the Rome Masters and becoming the first Italian semi-finalist at the event in 14 years with a come-from-behind 3-6 6-4 6-3 win. Following his wins over U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem and former world number six Gael Monfils in previous rounds, the 26-year-old Sonego becomes the first local man in the semi-finals of the Masters 1000 event since Filippo Volandri in 2007.

