Left Menu

Tennis-Djokovic outlasts Sonego to set up Rome final with Nadal

The match was Nadal's 500th on clay where he has a formidable 458-42 record and the Spaniard advanced after twice breaking the big-serving American. "When you play these kind of matches, you know it's not going to be a beautiful match...

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2021 01:25 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 01:25 IST
Tennis-Djokovic outlasts Sonego to set up Rome final with Nadal

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will clash for the Italian Open title after the top two seeds advanced to the final of the Masters tournament on Saturday.

Djokovic, who beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6 7-5 7-5 in a rain-delayed quarter-final earlier in the day, was also stretched to three sets in the semi-final before overcoming local favourite Lorenzo Sonego. Sonego, the first Italian to make the semi-finals in Rome in 14 years after he beat world number seven Andrey Rublev earlier on Saturday, had his dream run ended by Djokovic who triumphed 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2.

Djokovic failed to convert two match points in the second set that lasted 91 minutes as Sonego forced a tiebreak, where the Serb lost a 4-2 lead. However, the world number one controlled proceedings in the decider and advanced after Sonego's return on match point found the net.

Earlier, Nadal beat Reilly Opelka 6-4 6-4 to move into the final in Rome for the 12th time. The match was Nadal's 500th on clay where he has a formidable 458-42 record and the Spaniard advanced after twice breaking the big-serving American.

"When you play these kind of matches, you know it's not going to be a beautiful match... you're not going to find rhythm in the match. You're going to have just a few chances to break," Nadal told reporters. "It's important not to suffer much with your serve because if you are... you feel the stress all the time. So the positive thing today, I just faced break points in one game during the whole match."

Djokovic was trailing Tsitsipas 6-4 2-1 when Friday's quarter-final was halted by rain but the Serb raised his game at key moments to twice come back from a break down in the deciding set. Djokovic has a 29-27 career record against Nadal but the Spaniard has won five of their eight matches in Rome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico reports 2,695 new cases of COVID-19, 225 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Saturday reported 2,695 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 225 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,380,690 infections and 220,384 deaths.The government has said the real number of cases is lik...

Tennis-Murray to skip French Open and prepare for grasscourt season - reports

Andy Murray has decided to miss the French Open as he continues to recover from a groin injury and he will focus on the grasscourt swing instead, British media reported on Saturday. The former world number one has not played a singles match...

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul mosque attack

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Fridays attack on a mosque in Shakar Dara district in the Afghan capital Kabul, the groups Nasheer news agency said on Telegram on Saturday.At least 12 people were killed in the explosion at a mosque...

Biden concerned for reporters, civilians in Gaza

Washington, May 15 President Joe Biden has expressed strong support for Israels strikes in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas missile attacks on its territory, but raised concerns about civilian casualties and the protection of journalists on a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021