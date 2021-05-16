Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yan Gomes leads Nationals' 17-run explosion

Yan Gomes had a career-high five hits and Max Scherzer threw five shutout innings as the Washington Nationals demolished the Arizona Diamondbacks 17-2 on Friday in Phoenix. Gomes went 5-for-6, finishing a home run away from the cycle. He added four runs and two RBIs while leading Washington's 22-hit attack. Trea Turner, Kyler Schwarber and Andrew Stevenson all homered for the Nationals.

Lakers' LeBron James set to return vs. Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers will have LeBron James back in the lineup for Saturday's pivotal road game against the Indiana Pacers, coach Frank Vogel said Saturday. James participated in the team's Friday practice and had been listed as questionable before Vogel's announcement. James has missed six consecutive games since a brief, two-game return from a lengthy ankle injury.

NBA roundup: Sixers clinch top seed in East with win

Seth Curry scored 20 points, Shake Milton added 15 and the host Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 122-97 victory over the undermanned Orlando Magic on Friday. Joel Embiid contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 13 points and nine assists for the Sixers, who will complete the 72-game regular season with another game against the Magic on Sunday. The Sixers played without key reserve Dwight Howard, who was suspended after being assessed his league-high 16th technical foul on Thursday.

Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

Victor Lafay of Cofidis claimed his first stage victory as a professional when he won stage eight of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday while Caleb Ewan, who won two stages this week, was forced to abandon the race due to pain in his knee. Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third.

Djokovic outlasts Sonego to set up Rome final with Nadal

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will clash for the Italian Open title after the top two seeds advanced to the final of the Masters tournament on Saturday. Djokovic, who beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6 7-5 7-5 in a rain-delayed quarter-final earlier in the day, was also stretched to three sets in the semi-final before overcoming local favourite Lorenzo Sonego.

Murray to skip French Open and prepare for grasscourt season: reports

Andy Murray has decided to miss the French Open as he continues to recover from a groin injury and he will focus on the grasscourt swing instead, British media reported on Saturday. The former world number one has not played a singles match since March when he pulled out of the Miami Open due to a groin injury. He made a comeback in Rome at the Italian Open but only played in the doubles competition where he was knocked out in the last 16.

NFL: Fully vaccinated players, staff no longer required to wear masks at team facilities

Players and staff in the National Football League (NFL) who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks at team facilities, the league said on Friday, in line with updated guidance from the U.S. health agency. On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

Tennis-Swiatek wins twice in a day to set up Rome final with Pliskova

French Open champion Iga Swiatek won her Italian Open quarter-final and semi-final matches in straight sets on Saturday to set up a title clash with ninth seed Karolina Pliskova. Former world number one Pliskova, who won the 2019 edition and finished runner-up to Simona Halep last year after retiring in the final with an injury, reached the final for the third straight year after beating Petra Martic 6-1 3-6 6-2.

Golf-Bland wins British Masters in playoff to end 25-year wait

Richard Bland won his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt after beating Guido Migliozzi in a playoff at the British Masters on Saturday. Bland, 48, and Migliozzi finished on 13 under par after 72 holes at The Belfry to force the playoff in which the Englishman parred the first extra hole while his Italian opponent made a bogey.

Athletics-Sprinter Bromell continues comeback to win Track Meet 100 metres

World leader Trayvon Bromell put up another blistering sub-10-second performance to win the Track Meet 100 metres in Irvine, California, on Saturday, an auspicious sign as he prepares for next month's U.S. Olympic trials. The 25-year-old Bromell outclassed the competition with a time of 9.92 to win by three-tenths of a second, just short of his season best of 9.88.

