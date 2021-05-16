Kuldeep Yadav receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu

India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Updated: 16-05-2021 07:41 IST
India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Kuldeep Yadav received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday. Kuldeep posted a photo of himself getting vaccinated and urged everyone to get the jab in order to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

"Get vaccinated immediately whenever you get a chance. Be safe because you need to be united in the fight against COVID-19," Kuldeep tweeted in Hindi. India Test opening batsman Shubman Gill also received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

Earlier this week, pacer Jasprit Bumrah skipper Virat Kohli, fast bowler Ishant Sharma, batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant also received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Pant, Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Ishant, Kohli, Bumrah, and Pujara will be next seen in action when India locks horns against New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made a foolproof plan for the national team before they depart for the UK to play the WTC final and the five-match Test series against England. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of the roadmap drawn said arrangements have been made for all the players to undergo three RT-PCR tests before assembling in Mumbai on May 19.

"The players will be undergoing three RT-PCR tests at their homes, and once they return negative tests, they will be assembling in Mumbai on May 19. Everyone in the contingent will be undergoing 14-day quarantine in India before they leave for the UK on June 2," said the source. Almost all the members of the Indian contingent set to depart for the UK have taken the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccine and they are likely to take the second jab in the UK itself.

India's Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance). (ANI)

