Zinedine Zidane to leave Real Madrid at end of season: Report

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has told his squad that he will leave the La Liga club at the end of the 2020-21 season.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 16-05-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 08:37 IST
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has told his squad that he will leave the La Liga club at the end of the 2020-21 season. According to a report in Goal.com, the 48-year-old informed about his decision to the squad before the Real Madrid Sunday's (May 9) game against Sevilla which ended in a 2-2 draw.

This is the second time that the Frenchman has resigned as the head coach, having previously stepped down from the post following Real Madrid's third successive Champions League victory in 2018. Real Madrid will lock horns with Athletic Club on Sunday and then will play their last game of the season against Villarreal on May 23.

Those two games will Zidane's last two matches as Real Madrid's manager, reported Goal.com. With two matches left to play, Real Madrid are currently at the second spot, two points below Atletico Madrid. Barcelona is again two points behind Real Madrid at the third position in the La Liga points table.

In case of a tie of points, Real Madrid have a good head-to-head record against Atletico Madrid and Barcelona which might give Zidane's side the edge. (ANI)

