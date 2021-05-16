Left Menu

'Dear Kobe, thank you for all your hard work': Lakers icon Bryant inducted posthumously into Basketball Hall Of Fame

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January last year, was inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.

ANI | California | Updated: 16-05-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 09:45 IST
'Dear Kobe, thank you for all your hard work': Lakers icon Bryant inducted posthumously into Basketball Hall Of Fame
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (Image: Los Angeles Lakers' Twitter ). Image Credit: ANI

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January last year, was inducted posthumously into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. The American basketball icon was inducted with the Class of 2020. Bryant died along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. He had won five National Basketball Association (NBA) championships in his 20-year-long career while playing for Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant praised the five-time NBA champion during the acceptance speech. "Kobe was on a different level. He never took shortcuts when it came to basketball, he gave this game his all. He never forgot about his fans. If he could help it, he would play every minute of every game. He loved you all so much," said Vanessa in a video posted on the NBA Youtube channel.

Vanessa also mentioned that Bryant would have expressed gratitude towards people who doubted his abilities if was alive today. "Kobe would thank everyone who helped him get here, including the people that doubted him and the people who worked against him and told him he couldn't attain his goals," she said.

"Dear Kobe, thank you for being the best husband and father you could possibly be. Thank you for always trying to be better. Thank you for never giving upon us. Thank you for all of your hard work," Vanessa added. Bryant became one of NBA's most popular players and the face of the Lakers during his career. Winning a record four NBA All-Star Game MVP awards, he was the overall league MVP in 2008, a two-time NBA scoring champion, and 12 All-Defensive selections.

He teamed with Shaquille O'Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001, and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he has received the second and final dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 78-year-old star, who had taken the first jab last month, took to Instagram to give an update to fans and followers.Dus...

Granules India earmarks capex of Rs 1,000 cr till FY24

Drug firm Granules India has earmarked a capex of around Rs 1,000 crore which it aims to invest over the next three financial years on expansion of operations, according to a top company official.The Hyderabad-based firm plans to invest on ...

Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat CM instructs Ministers to reach Bharuch, review preparedness

As Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify during the next 12 hours into a very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday instructed state ministers to reach Bharuch with immediate...

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Days after Salman Khans much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.The action-drama had a multi-format release in select ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021