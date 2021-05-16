Left Menu

Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe

San shrugged off the decision to score a minute later.Christian Gnter equalized with a fine individual goal for Freiburg in the 81st.Lewandowski will have a chance to break the record in Bayerns final game against Augsburg next Saturday.FRANKFURTS FALL Frankfurt looked set for Champions League qualification when it was seven points clear of Dortmund after successive wins over Union, Dortmund and Wolfsburg.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-05-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 09:47 IST
Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe
Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Freiburg and the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller's record from 1972. Bayern secured the title last weekend. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round.

Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern's 2-2 draw at Freiburg and the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller's record from 1972. Bayern secured the title last weekend.

Augsburg secured top-tier status with a 2-0 win over relegation rival Werder Bremen, which dropped into the playoff place ahead of the last round. Augsburg moved five points clear of Bremen in the relegation zone.

Arminia Bielefeld moved a point above Bremen after drawing against Hoffenheim 1-1.

Both Bielefeld and Bremen can still be overtaken by Cologne, which is a point behind Bremen after battling to a scoreless draw at Hertha.

That was enough for Hertha to move to four points clear of the relegation zone, ensuring its survival after a season that didn't go to plan. Hertha had been targeting European qualification.

Mainz is also safe despite not playing on Saturday. Bo Svensson's team hosts Borussia Dortmund on Sunday but cannot be caught in the Bundesliga even if it loses its last two games.

Eintracht Frankfurt's hopes of Champions League qualification were dealt a blow after losing at last-placed Schalke 4-3. It was just Schalke's third win all season and it left Frankfurt fifth, a point behind German Cup winner Dortmund, which still has two games to play. The top four qualify for Europe's premier club competition.

Bayer Leverkusen qualified for the Europa League after drawing with Union Berlin 1-1. Union capitalized on Borussia Mönchengladbach losing at home to Stuttgart 2-1 to move to seventh, which would secure qualification for the Conference League, UEFA's new third-tier European competition.

Union had been targeting survival in its second ever Bundesliga season.

RECORD LEWANDOWSKI Bayern's players, substitutes and team staff formed a guard of honor for Lewandowski to run through after he tied Müller's 49-year-old record with a penalty in the 26th minute in Freiburg.

Lewandowski lifted his jersey to reveal a T-shirt underneath with an image of Müller and the words "4EVER GERD." Müller set his record when he helped Bayern win the title in 1972.

Freiburg declined to take part in the celebrations. Vincenzo Grifo sent in a corner for Manuel Gulde to equalize three minutes later.

Leroy Sané beat a host of defenders to set up Serge Gnabry after the break, but the goal was ruled out through VAR for offside. Sané shrugged off the decision to score a minute later.

Christian Günter equalized with a fine individual goal for Freiburg in the 81st.

Lewandowski will have a chance to break the record in Bayern's final game against Augsburg next Saturday.

FRANKFURT'S FALL Frankfurt looked set for Champions League qualification when it was seven points clear of Dortmund after successive wins over Union, Dortmund and Wolfsburg. Then Frankfurt slumped after coach Adi Hütter announced he will join Gladbach next season.

Frankfurt's loss at already relegated Schalke – by far the worst team in the league – was its third defeat in five games since the win over Wolfsburg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amitabh Bachchan gets second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday said he has received the second and final dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine. The 78-year-old star, who had taken the first jab last month, took to Instagram to give an update to fans and followers.Dus...

Granules India earmarks capex of Rs 1,000 cr till FY24

Drug firm Granules India has earmarked a capex of around Rs 1,000 crore which it aims to invest over the next three financial years on expansion of operations, according to a top company official.The Hyderabad-based firm plans to invest on ...

Cyclone Tauktae: Gujarat CM instructs Ministers to reach Bharuch, review preparedness

As Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify during the next 12 hours into a very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday instructed state ministers to reach Bharuch with immediate...

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

Days after Salman Khans much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.The action-drama had a multi-format release in select ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021