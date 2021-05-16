When something is meant to be, nobody can stop it: Bhullar after becoming 1st Indian-origin MMA world champion

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete Arjan Bhullar on Sunday said he was humbled by the love and support he received after becoming the first Indian-origin MMA World Champion in history. Arjan "Singh" Bhullar dethroned longtime heavyweight king Brandon "The Truth" Vera to capture the ONE Heavyweight World Title on Saturday.

Bhullar relished his win and said only his close ones know about the struggle they have to go through prior to the showpiece event. "I'm humbled by the love and support from the across the globe. As my inner circle knows this camp we were tested more than in any other, yet the faith and belief held firm. When something is meant to be nobody and nothing can stop it from happening. I love you all. God has been great," Bhullar tweeted.

Bhullar cautiously approached Vera in the first round, looking to string together combinations to set up a takedown. The Indian star stifled Vera with feints and strikes, freezing the Filipino-American on his feet and making him hesitant to engage. Bhullar took Vera down toward the end of the opening frame and controlled him on the mat. In the second round, Bhullar capitalized on his feints by catching "The Truth" with an overhand right that sent him reeling toward the Circle Wall. A few more right hands compounded the damage, and a debilitating body shot had Vera gasping for air.

Once "Singh" was able to close the distance and latch onto the defending World Champion with a body lock, it signalled the beginning of the end. Bhullar brought Vera to the mat and pounded him out for the technical knockout victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)