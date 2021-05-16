Left Menu

Former Saurashtra cricketer, BCCI referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja dead

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 16-05-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 10:57 IST
Former Saurashtra cricketer, BCCI referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja dead
Former Saurashtra cricketer Rajendrasinh Jadeja (Image: SCA) Image Credit: ANI

Former Saurashtra pacer and BCCI referee Rajendrasinh Jadeja has died due to COVID-19, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said on Sunday.

Jadeja was 66.

''Everyone at SCA is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Rajendrasinh Jadeja, one of the most remarkable yesteryear cricketers of Saurashtra. He left for heavenly abode today early morning fighting a hard battle against Covid-19,'' the SCA said in a statement.

Rajendra Singh was one of the finest right-arm medium pacers and a remarkable all-rounder.

He played 50 first-class matches and 11 List A games, taking 134 and 14 wickets respectively.

He had scored 1,536 runs in first-class matches and 104 runs in List A cricket.

Rajendrasinh served as the BCCI's official referee in 53 first-class matches, 18 List A games and 34 T20s.

He also served as selector, coach and team manager of Saurashtra Cricket Association.

Former BCCI and SCA secretary Niranjan Shah said, ''Rajendrasinh Jadeja was the man with quality, style, ethics and great cricketing capabilities. His dedication and contribution to cricket shall be remembered forever.'' SCA president Jaydev Shah, too, condoled his demise, saying, ''it is an immense loss to the world of cricket. Rajendra sir was one of the finest men I have met. I am fortunate to play many matches having him as our head coach, manager and mentor.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ludacris, wife Eudoxie Bridges expecting second child together

Rapper-actor Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges are set to welcome their second child together. The Fast Furious star shared the news on Instagram in a birthday post for Eudoxie. How is it YOUR Birthday Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift...

Uttarakhand: 1,000 children under 9 years of age contracted COVID-19 in last 10 days

Around 1,000 children below 9 years of age contracted coronavirus infection in Uttarakhand in the last ten days, informed the state health department. Some of the children have been admitted to hospitals for treatment.According to the Healt...

Cyclone Tauktae: K'taka CM takes stock of situation

With Cyclone Tauktae wreaking havoc in the coastal districts of the state, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday asked district in-charge Ministers and Deputy Commissioners to visit affected areas and carry out rescue and relie...

PM Modi greets people of Sikkim on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Sikkim on its statehood day. The northeastern state joined the Indian union on this day in 1975.In a tweet, Modi said, Statehood Day greetings to the people of Sikkim. This state ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021