Left Menu

'I wake up each day stronger': Natarajan recovering from knee surgery

India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan is on a road to recovery following knee surgery that had ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 12:32 IST
'I wake up each day stronger': Natarajan recovering from knee surgery
India pacer T Natarajan (Photo/ Natarajan's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan is on a road to recovery following knee surgery that had ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Natarajan was ruled out from the 14th edition of the IPL due to a knee injury before the tournament was postponed. The pacer underwent knee surgery in April and is now recovering.

The left-arm seamer on Sunday shared a video from his routine in which he can be seen undergoing rehabilitation at home. "I wake up each day stronger than before !! #Rehab #Progress," Natarajan captioned the post on Instagram.

Last month, Natarajan had said he is looking forward to coming back stronger and fitter. The SRH pacer knows his return to the cricket field will take some time. BCCI had wished him a speedy recovery and said Team India wants to see him back as soon as possible. SRH had also too wished him a speedy recovery.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the third and fourth match of SRH and just played the first two games this season, taking two wickets. The IPL Governing Council (IPL GC) and BCCI in an emergency meeting last week had unanimously decided to postpone the tournament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey to ease daytime lockdown measures from Monday but curfews to stay - ministry

Turkey will start easing its strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday by allowing movement during the day while keeping overnight and weekend curfews in place, the Interior Ministry said in a directive on Sunday. President Tayyip Erdogan said ...

Chhattisgarh CM seeks adequate COVID-19 vaccines from Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure sufficient availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, a government official here said.Modi held a telephonic conversation with the CM...

UK to make final lockdown easing decision on June 14

Britain will make a decision on June 14 about whether or not to go ahead with the final phase of its easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.Britain on Friday announced that it would accelerate ...

Russia reports 8,554 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths

Russia reported 8,554 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally of infections since the pandemic began to 4,940,245.The government coronavirus crisis centre said that 391 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021