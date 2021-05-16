'I wake up each day stronger': Natarajan recovering from knee surgery

India and SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) latest pace sensation T Natarajan is on a road to recovery following knee surgery that had ruled him out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Natarajan was ruled out from the 14th edition of the IPL due to a knee injury before the tournament was postponed. The pacer underwent knee surgery in April and is now recovering.

The left-arm seamer on Sunday shared a video from his routine in which he can be seen undergoing rehabilitation at home. "I wake up each day stronger than before !! #Rehab #Progress," Natarajan captioned the post on Instagram.

Last month, Natarajan had said he is looking forward to coming back stronger and fitter. The SRH pacer knows his return to the cricket field will take some time. BCCI had wished him a speedy recovery and said Team India wants to see him back as soon as possible. SRH had also too wished him a speedy recovery.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer did not feature in the third and fourth match of SRH and just played the first two games this season, taking two wickets. The IPL Governing Council (IPL GC) and BCCI in an emergency meeting last week had unanimously decided to postpone the tournament. (ANI)

