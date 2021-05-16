Left Menu

Soccer-Stajcic delighted as Mariners keep focus on Asian goal

Soccer-Stajcic delighted as Mariners keep focus on Asian goal
Stajcic's side sits in second place in the standings following their 1-0 win over Newcastle Jets on Saturday having now faced all of their A-League rivals twice. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Head coach Alen Stajcic is keeping his eyes trained on a berth in next year's Asian Champions League as the Central Coast Mariners continue to exceed their A-League expectations. Stajcic's side sits in second place in the standings following their 1-0 win over Newcastle Jets on Saturday having now faced all of their A-League rivals twice.

Four matches still remain in the regular season and should the Mariners maintain their current position then Stajcic's early-season target will have been attained. "Our goal and I said it after round two, was to make the Champions League and that's the home-and-away done for the year, 22 matches, every team has played each other twice at the end of this week," he said.

"If it was a normal home-and-away competition we would've finished in the top two. "For us to end up second on the pile after the full home-and-away and to have that consistency throughout just shows how good a season we've had and how proud we all are from the club of our playing roster."

While the first six finishers in the regular season progress to the A-League finals, the top two teams in the table claim two of Australia's berths in the Asian Champions League. The Mariners have experienced a significant turnaround this season after a long period of struggling in the A-League, and Stajcic believes hard-fought wins like the one over near-neighbours Newcastle reflect well on his squad's mentality.

"It's the first time we've really had to grind out a match and get a result from it," he said. "I think we've been fairly dominant in a lot of matches recently and out-shooting and creating more chances in most of the draws we've had recently.

"Today wasn't one of those cases and to still come up with a win and grind one out, especially in a derby, means a real lot to us and shows the type of character we're going to need going into the finals."

