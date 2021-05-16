Soccer-Matildas' new home to be built in Melbourne after $116 mln gov't backing

Australia's Matildas received a major boost in their preparation for the 2023 Women's World Cup after Victoria's state government on Sunday said a state-of-the-art facility will be purpose-built for them in Melbourne in a project worth $116 million. The federal government had already committed $15 million towards the project while the Victorian government set aside $101 million in its budget for the soccer hub.

The construction of 'The Home of The Matildas' will begin in December, with the facility at Latrobe University in Bundoora also providing access to training and match facilities for Victoria's soccer community. "The team loves playing in Melbourne and we really look forward to having a dedicated base where we can train and prepare for matches when we are in Victoria," said Matildas captain Sam Kerr.

There will also be top facilities for rugby to develop its State Rugby Union centre being built at the same base. Australia will co-host the Women's World Cup in 2023 with New Zealand.

