Left Menu

Jofra Archer's participation in NZ Test series in doubt after elbow injury resurfaces

Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said that pacer Jofra Archer's sore elbow stopped the England pacer from bowling against Kent in the County Championship match on Saturday.

ANI | Sussex | Updated: 16-05-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 13:30 IST
Jofra Archer's participation in NZ Test series in doubt after elbow injury resurfaces
England pacer Jofra Archer (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sussex coach Ian Salisbury said that pacer Jofra Archer's sore elbow stopped the England pacer from bowling against Kent in the County Championship match on Saturday. Archer made a comeback on Thursday as he played his first-class match for Sussex since September 2018. However, the England pacer didn't bowl in the game on Saturday having picked up the ball a day before.

Salisbury said England and Wales Cricket (ECB) board will have to provide any further information on Archer's injury. "I think there was some confusion over the state of his elbow. Ben thought he was going to bowl but his elbow's sore and so he couldn't bowl," ESPNcricinfo quoted Salisbury as saying.

"Regarding any other information about his elbow, it's the ECB's job to answer that. If he's sore today, he's not going to bowl tomorrow," he added. When inquired as to why Archer was on the field if he wasn't fit, the Sussex coach said, "both Archer and Brown were desperate to win games for Sussex. Ben's disappointment stems from the fact that one of his premier bowlers wasn't available and we're desperate to win this game against our local rivals."

Archer had suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series. The ECB's medical team managed the injury throughout the tour, and it did not impact his availability. A fragment of glass was removed during the operation to his middle finger on his right hand in March.

Archer had played two Tests and all the five T20Is against India, and then he was ruled out from the ODI series and the first half of the IPL. The England pacer then made a return to competitive cricket as he played in the ongoing County match against Sussex. He also bowled five overs and picked up a wicket against Kent.

England and New Zealand are slated to lock horns in a two-match Test series, which gets underway on June 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey to ease daytime lockdown measures from Monday but curfews to stay - ministry

Turkey will start easing its strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday by allowing movement during the day while keeping overnight and weekend curfews in place, the Interior Ministry said in a directive on Sunday. President Tayyip Erdogan said ...

Chhattisgarh CM seeks adequate COVID-19 vaccines from Centre

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure sufficient availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state, a government official here said.Modi held a telephonic conversation with the CM...

UK to make final lockdown easing decision on June 14

Britain will make a decision on June 14 about whether or not to go ahead with the final phase of its easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, health minister Matt Hancock said on Sunday.Britain on Friday announced that it would accelerate ...

Russia reports 8,554 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths

Russia reported 8,554 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the national tally of infections since the pandemic began to 4,940,245.The government coronavirus crisis centre said that 391 more deaths of coronavirus patients had been confi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021