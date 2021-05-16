Left Menu

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Zidane to leave Real Madrid at end of season: reports

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has told his players he will leave the La Liga club at the end of the season, Spanish media reported late on Saturday. Radio station Onda Cero said Zidane informed the players about his decision before last weekend's 2-2 La Liga draw at home with Sevilla where Real missed the chance to top the table.

Lakers' LeBron James set to return vs. Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers will have LeBron James back in the lineup for Saturday's pivotal road game against the Indiana Pacers, coach Frank Vogel said Saturday. James participated in the team's Friday practice and had been listed as questionable before Vogel's announcement. James has missed six consecutive games since a brief, two-game return from a lengthy ankle injury.

NBA roundup: Sixers clinch top seed in East with win

Seth Curry scored 20 points, Shake Milton added 15 and the host Philadelphia 76ers clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 122-97 victory over the undermanned Orlando Magic on Friday. Joel Embiid contributed 13 points and 11 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 13 points and nine assists for the Sixers, who will complete the 72-game regular season with another game against the Magic on Sunday. The Sixers played without key reserve Dwight Howard, who was suspended after being assessed his league-high 16th technical foul on Thursday.

Djokovic outlasts Sonego to set up Rome final with Nadal

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will clash for the Italian Open title after the top two seeds advanced to the final of the Masters tournament on Saturday. Djokovic, who beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6 7-5 7-5 in a rain-delayed quarter-final earlier in the day, was also stretched to three sets in the semi-final before overcoming local favourite Lorenzo Sonego.

MLB roundup: Eduardo Escobar's 7 RBIs carry Diamondbacks to win

Eduardo Escobar had two home runs and seven RBIs, and the Arizona Diamondbacks' pitching, including Seth Frankoff in his first major league start, subdued the visiting Washington Nationals 11-4 on Saturday night. Frankoff, a 32-year-old right-hander who toiled in the minors and professionally in South Korea, lasted 4 2/3 innings -- matching his three relief appearances combined in his big-league career.

Murray to skip French Open and prepare for grasscourt season: reports

Andy Murray has decided to miss the French Open as he continues to recover from a groin injury and he will focus on the grasscourt swing instead, British media reported on Saturday. The former world number one has not played a singles match since March when he pulled out of the Miami Open due to a groin injury. He made a comeback in Rome at the Italian Open but only played in the doubles competition where he was knocked out in the last 16.

Oliveria KOs Chandler to claim UFC lightweight crown

Brazilian Charles Oliveira mounted a superb comeback to score a second-round knockout victory over American Michael Chandler to win the UFC lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Fighting for the title left vacant by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, Oliveira escaped an early guillotine choke attempt and took Chandler's back, but the 35-year-old former Bellator champion was able to escape and land a string of powerful punches to leave Oliveria hanging on at the end of the first frame.

'Big Three' getting old? Djokovic doesn't think so

The 'Big Three' of men's tennis have found some "fresh energy" to thwart the charge of younger players on the tour, world number one Novak Djokovic said after setting up yet another title clash against his biggest rival against Rafa Nadal. The last four ATP Masters 1000 events, the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams, have been won by players outside the grouping of Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer.

Basketball-'Dear Kobe, thank you': Lakers legend Bryant enshrined in Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was inducted posthumously to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, as the class of 2020 was enshrined after months of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The five-time NBA champion died last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of professional sport and sending his legions of fans into mourning.

Asian confederation confirms North Korea's World Cup withdrawal

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on Sunday that North Korea has pulled out of next month's qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar. The move comes after the country had already withdrawn from the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

