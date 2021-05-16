Left Menu

Sri Lankan team arrives in Bangladesh for three-match ODI series

Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka squad arrived in Dhaka for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Sunday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 16-05-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 13:37 IST
Sri Lanka cricket team (Image: Bangladesh Cricket). Image Credit: ANI

Kusal Perera-led Sri Lanka squad arrived in Dhaka for the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh on Sunday. The Sri Lanka squad will now complete a three-day quarantine before they play a practice match on May 21.

The three-match series which is a part of the ODI Super League will be held on May 23, 25, and 28, within a bio-bubble stretching between the team hotel and Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. "Sri Lanka team have arrived earlier morning today (May 16) ahead of the 3-match ODI series," Bangladesh Cricket tweeted.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday had announced an 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series. Sri Lanka will be led by Perera while Kusal Mendis will be his deputy for the three-match ODI series. After the conclusion of the ODI series on May 28, the Sri Lankan team will depart on the following day. This will be Bangladesh's third ODI series within the ICC's World Cup qualifying campaign. They are currently in sixth place after defeating West Indies 3-0 at home in January.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh recently played a two-match Test series, which was won by the former. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh by 209 runs in the second Test, while the first ended in a draw. Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

