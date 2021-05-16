Left Menu

'Be very scared': Ashwin urges people to adhere to COVID-19 norms

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant in India, seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged everyone in his state to continue taking all necessary precautions to fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 16-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 14:36 IST
'Be very scared': Ashwin urges people to adhere to COVID-19 norms
Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (Photo/ Delhi Capitals Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

With the second COVID-19 wave rampant in India, seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged everyone in his state to continue taking all necessary precautions to fight against the pandemic. Ashwin quoted a tweet to point the grim situation in Tamil Nadu and also made an appeal to the citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"And for all those saying, it's scary and don't spread scary stuff. PLEASE BE SCARED, VERY SCARED and that's the only way we can fight this. We need to be on war footing defence against this virus," Ashwin tweeted. "Every day is crucial now, let's get it done the moment we have an opportunity to do so," he added.

The right-arm off-spinner also shared a picture in which people were seen flouting the social distancing norms. "This is a picture from earlier today, people queuing up at a ration shop without any spacing.. If "panic" is the only thing that will change this scenario, I think panic it will have to be," Ashwin tweeted.

Six adults and four children had contracted the deadly virus in Ashwin's family. The off-spinner cited his experience of dealing with COVID-19 and urged everyone to take the precautions. "I understand your fear, I have had a close shave with my entire family going under the hammer. You and I may know the situation and take all precautions but there are so many who still don't understand the magnitude of this," Ashwin tweeted.

Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin announced Rs 25 Lakhs each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also announced incentives for frontline staff for April, May and June. Meanwhile, shops selling groceries and meat in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Saturday, as part of the COVID-19 lockdown that will be in place till May 24 morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Free Wi-fi now at 6,000 railway stations

The railways have enabled free Wi-Fi at its 6000th station as the facility went live at Hazaribagh Town of Jharkhand on Saturday, the national transporter said.The railways provided a Wi-Fi facility first at the Mumbai Railway station in 20...

India to start evacuating parts of west coast as cyclone approaches

India is preparing to evacuate thousands of people from low-lying areas along its western coast as a powerful cyclone is expected to make landfall on Tuesday morning in the state of Gujarat.It is very likely to intensify further during the ...

Puducherry adds 1,961 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises

The union territory of Puducherry reported 1,961 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours raising the overall tally to 84,506, a senior official of the Health Department said on Sunday.Thirty-two more people succumbed to the virus durin...

Israeli police arrest two people with knives who crossed from Jordan

Israeli police on Sunday arrested two people armed with knives who they said crossed into the country from Jordan amid unrest in the region.A police spokesman said the two suspects had crossed the border overnight and were being questioned ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021