Words can't describe this feeling, says Ayoze Perez as Leicester City win maiden FA Cup

Leicester City midfielder Ayoze Perez couldn't hold his excitement as the Foxes clinched the FA Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in the final on Saturday. Youri Tielemans' sensational second-half goal helped four-time runners-up Leicester City to get over the line as the Foxes lifted the coveted trophy after waiting for nearly 137 years.

Perez relished the win and said the feeling of clinching the FA Cup can not be put into words. "Words can't describe this feeling," Perez tweeted while sharing a picture in which he can be seen lifting the trophy.

Finalists in 1949, 1961, 1963, and 1969, the Foxes, guided by Brendan Rodgers, defeated Stoke City, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, and Southampton before overcoming Chelsea in London. Both the teams tried hard in the first half but weren't able to break the deadlock as the scoreline read 0-0 before the second essay began.

In the second half, Tielemans became the first Foxes player to score in an FA Cup final since Ken Keyworth in 1963 with a 63rd-minute piledriver that proved to be the winner. Chelsea came to close to equalise but VAR ruled out Ben Chilwell's deflected effort for offside, and they ultimately fell at the competition's final hurdle for the second successive year.

The two teams will again lock horns with each other in the Premier League fixture on Tuesday. (ANI)

