On this day in 2010: England won its first ICC title

It was on this day, 11 years ago, when England lifted their maiden ICC trophy under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 16:13 IST
On this day in 2010: England won its first ICC title
England won T20 World Cup in 2010 (Photo/ T20 WC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

It was on this day, 11 years ago, when England lifted their maiden ICC trophy under the captaincy of Paul Collingwood. Under Collingwood, England won the T20 World Cup which was played in the West Indies in 2010. This tournament was the third edition of the T20 World Cup and it was held from April 30 to May 16.

Chasing 148 in the final against Australia, Craig Kieswetter and Kevin Pieterson stitched a 111-run partnership for the second wicket and guided the side to a seven-wicket victory over Australia. Pieterson scored 47 off 31 balls while Kieswetter played a knock of 63 runs including two sixes and seven fours. Skipper Collingwood and Eoin Morgan remained unbeaten on 12 and 15 runs respectively.

England chased down the total in 17 overs. Earlier, David Hussey (59) and Cameron White (30) helped the side to post a respectable total of 147/6 after losing three quick wickets in the initial overs. After winning the T20 World Cup in 2010, England finally won the 50-over World Cup in 2019 after defeating New Zealand in the finals on the basis of boundary-countback rule.

The maiden edition of the competition was won by India in 2007 while West Indies is the most successful team in the shortest format World Cup as they have won the title twice and they are also the defending champions. The next edition of the tournament is slated to be played this year with India being the hosts. (ANI)

