Never had chance to speak to Sir Alex Ferguson: Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes revealed that he has never had a chance to speak to legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 16-05-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 16:28 IST
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes revealed that he has never had a chance to speak to legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Fernandes has been one the main stars for the club ever since joining the club in 2020. The midfielder had made the switch from Sporting CP to United.

Manchester United is currently in the second spot in the Premier League standings and the Red Devils have also managed to enter the finals of Europa League. "So, that is one of my biggest regrets in the club until now. I met Sir Alex Ferguson already but never had the chance to speak with him like I would like to do. I think everyone who watched Manchester United in the past remembers Sir Alex," Fernandes told Inside United, as reported by Goal.com.

"That is true for me, growing up and seeing the club, being a fan of the club and seeing the development of the team. I would like to have a conversation with him and understand, from his point of view, what he thinks about me and what I can improve or still improve in my game to be better," he added. Fernandes has managed to score 40 goals for the club so far, including 28 in the ongoing 2020-21 season. The 26-year-old also has 25 assists to his name.

Ferguson is well known for managing Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. He is also considered to be one of the greatest managers to have graced the sport and he has won more trophies than any other manager in the history of football. During his 26 years with Manchester United, Ferguson won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles.

He was knighted in the 1999 Queen's Birthday Honours list for his services to the game. He retired from management at the end of the 2012-13 season, having won the Premier League in his final season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

