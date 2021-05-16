Left Menu

India women's team to tour Australia in mid-September: Megan Schutt

Australia women's pacer Megan Schutt has revealed that the Indian team would be touring in mid-September this year for a white-ball series.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 16-05-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 16:33 IST
India women's team to tour Australia in mid-September: Megan Schutt
Australia pacer Megan Schutt (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia women's pacer Megan Schutt has revealed that the Indian team would be touring in mid-September this year for a white-ball series. India was slated to tour Australia this year for three ODIs but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cricket Australia is yet to formally announce the tour but Schutt has announced that her side's next assignment would be against India.

"We have a tour against India in mid-September. So, there are a couple of camps. I believe we are doing one in Darwin, which will be really cool and then the tour against India. And then pretty much from there things get crazy with Big Bash, WNCL, Ashes, World Cup, and hopefully the Commonwealth Games," Schutt said on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. On Thursday, Ramesh Powar was appointed as the head coach of the Indian women's cricket team. Powar's first assignment as a coach would be in June-July this year as the women's team heads to the UK to play one Test, three T20Is, and three ODIs.

On April 13, the BCCI had invited applications for the position of head coach of the India women's team for a period of two years. Raman had been appointed the head coach of the India women's team in December 2018. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup in 2020. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side ended up losing the summit clash against Australia. Raman had taken over from Powar as the coach. In August 2018, the BCCI had appointed Powar as the head coach of the Indian women's team. Powar was at first asked to lead the team after the resignation of former coach Tushar Arothe and then he was handed the full-time duties till November 30, 2018.

The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications. The three-member CAC comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal, and Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar's candidature, as per the BCCI release. A former international, Powar played 2 Tests and 31 ODIs for India. Post his playing career, he took up cricket coaching and is an ECB Level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-NCA Level 2 coaching course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech shot boosts antibodies in elderly; COVID-19 obesity risk higher for men; India's Cipla says supply of COVID-19 disruptions and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO team at Sterlite Copper plant to help fix snag affecting oxygen production

Vedanta Ltd owned Sterlite Copper plant has roped in experts from ISRO to help rectify the technical glitch developed in the cold box of its oxygen plant, leading to a suspension in production of the life- saving gas.The company formally co...

Bahrain hopes Israel-Palestine conflict addressed in 'equitable' manner

Bahrain hopes the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be addressed in a fair and equitable manner, the Gulf states tourism minister said on Sunday. Zayed Rashid Al Zayani was speaking at a gathering of regional and international travel and to...

Delhi registers 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 more deaths

The national capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.This is the third consecut...

Indian Navy repairs 2 oxygen plants in Andhra amid COVID-19

The Indian Navy on Sunday repaired two oxygen generating plants at Andhra Pradeshs Nellore and Srikalahasti, bringing a major boost to the oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to an official statement, the tea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021