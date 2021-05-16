Left Menu

Shubhankar ends tied 34th as Bland wins British Masters

PTI | Wishaw | Updated: 16-05-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 17:07 IST
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ended tied 34th after returning his best card of the week at 3-under 69, even as England's Richard Bland won the Betfred British Masters here.

The only Indian to make the cut among four participants, Sharma had five birdies but also gave away two bogeys and finished the week at 4-under.

Earlier in the week, India's Ajeetesh Sandhu, SSP Chawrasia and Gaganjeet Bhullar had missed the cut.

Bland, meanwhile, claimed an emotional maiden European Tour victory on his 478th appearance after the veteran overcame young Italian Guido Migliozzi in a play-off to win the title.

Bland richly deserved the win at the famous Brabazon Course at The Belfry. He showed incredible bravery twice over to clinch the victory -- first at the 72nd hole where he holed a monster birdie putt to finish 13 under par courtesy of a six-under 66.

Then, after Migliozzi had forced a play-off thanks to a four-under 68, Bland once again showed his mettle. Having found a tricky lie from his drive in the first playoff hole, the 48-year-old pulled off a stunning five wood approach to leave a makeable two-putt.

Migliozzi, 50 yards further forward on the fairway from his own drive, proceeded to push his second shot to the right of the green. Bland rolled his birdie deftly to within three feet while his Italian counterpart raced his own birdie putt past the hole on the middle tier of the iconic green.

When Migliozzi missed his par putt, Bland knocked in for his four and for a career-defining triumph after numerous near-missed down the years, moving him to 14th in the Race to Dubai Rankings presented by Rolex.

The victory also puts him in a pole position for a chance to earn a place in the US Open at Torrey Pines in June.

